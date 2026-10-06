Bernardo Silva benched by Jose Mourinho and dropped by Portugal as Real Madrid move raises early doubts

Bernardo Silva left Manchester City after nine seasons as one of the most trusted players of Pep Guardiola's era. His move to Real Madrid was supposed to be the next stage of a career operating at the very highest level. Through the opening weeks of 2026-27, however, the early evidence suggests the transition has not gone to plan.

The 31-year-old started Real Madrid's first two La Liga fixtures but his involvement has since diminished steadily. A suspension carried over from last season's Champions League restricted him against Inter Milan, he did not feature at all against Elche, and in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid he was restricted to a late cameo from the bench. Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni have emerged as Jose Mourinho's preferred central options, leaving Silva increasingly dependent on circumstances rather than form to earn his starts.

Real Madrid news: the numbers that frame Bernardo Silva's early struggles

Among the six players Real Madrid signed in the summer window, Silva is the second-lowest for minutes played this season with 282 across all competitions. Only Carlos Espi has fewer, with 26 — though the comparison requires careful handling. Espi was recruited as an impact substitute and has fulfilled that role precisely, scoring decisive goals in two consecutive Real Madrid victories. Silva arrived with the expectation of being a central figure in Mourinho's squad, not a rotation option.

© Imago / Branislav Racko

That is the source of the problem. Barcelona had also followed his situation for some time, and the Catalans would ultimately have been an alternative destination. It was the Real Madrid project that convinced him, with the expectation that he would assume a prominent role. The reality has been different.

Real Madrid news: the Portugal situation compounds the difficulty

The international break offered a potential opportunity to rediscover form and rhythm. It provided neither. Jorge Jesus left Silva out of Portugal's Nations League fixtures against Wales and Denmark entirely, while in both legs against Norway he entered at the 86th minute — four minutes of action in each match — with the result already decided.

Portugal won all four games. The absence of problems on the pitch for the national side made Silva's exclusion even more pronounced. He ended an international window that was supposed to restore confidence with eight minutes of competitive football.

It is too early to write off his Real Madrid career on the strength of a difficult opening month. His record across nine seasons at Manchester City is too considerable for a short-term dip to define his legacy at the Bernabeu. The concern is the gap between the role that motivated his decision to leave the Etihad Stadium and the role he is currently playing at the club he chose.