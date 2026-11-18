© Iconsport / Not Mbappe or Bellingham: Why Arda Guler has become almost undroppable for Real Madrid

Real Madrid have announced that Arda Guler has signed a new contract at Bernabeu until the end of the 2031-32 campaign.

The Turkey international made the move to Bernabeu from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023, and he has represented the capital giants on 126 occasions, scoring 22 goals and registering 32 assists in the process.

Guler has started the campaign with four goals and seven assists in 14 appearances in all competitions, including three goals and five assists in 12 La Liga outings.

Real Madrid have announced that the 21-year-old has agreed a new deal in the Spanish capital until the summer of 2032.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Arda Guler have agreed to extend the contract of our player, who will remain linked to the club until June 30, 2032," read a statement from the capital giants.

© Iconsport / David Canales / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Guler signs new Real Madrid contract until June 2032

Guler has started 10 of Real Madrid's 12 La Liga matches this season, demonstrating his importance for Los Blancos, although he has only played in two of their four Champions League league stage fixtures this term.

The playmaker missed the team's 2026-27 European opener against Inter Milan through suspension, while he was rested against AEK Athens in their last game in the competition.

Guler has not scored more than six times in a campaign for Real Madrid since his arrival, but he is already just two goals off that total in November.

Real Madrid won La Liga and the Champions League during Guler's first campaign at the club, but he only featured on 12 occasions in 2023-24.

Guler has won five trophies during his time at Bernabeu, but this could be his best campaign yet both from a personal and team point of view.

© Imago / SOPA Images

When will Guler next be in action for Real Madrid?

Guler is expected to be in the starting team when Real Madrid continue their La Liga campaign against Celta Vigo on November 21.

The playmaker will then be hoping to make his third Champions League appearance of the season when Los Blancos face PSV Eindhoven in the competition on November 24.