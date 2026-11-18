Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly showing keen interest in signing Bayern Munich sensation Leonard Prescott.

The 17-year-old is a highly-rated young goalkeeper who has progressed through Bayern's youth ranks, but several clubs are now monitoring his situation.

Arsenal have reportedly been tracking the youngster, while contract talks with Bayern have not progressed as hoped.

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Italian giants Juventus have also made contact over a potential move for Prescott, whose current contract is due to expire next summer.

Man Utd, Man City make contract for Leonard Prescott

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According to TeamTalk, Manchester United and Manchester City have also joined the race for his signature and made contact with Prescott's representatives.

There are suggestions that the teenager could potentially develop into the best goalkeeper in Europe in his age group.

A move away from Bayern is now a genuine possibility, although the German champions could still convince the highly-rated youngster to commit his long-term future to the Allianz Arena.

Prescott does not turn 18 until September, meaning he would be unable to move to England before 2028.

Leonard Prescott: Could he leave Bayern Munich?

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There is a growing feeling that the current season could be Manuel Neuer's last at the club.

Jonas Urbig has proved to be an able deputy, and the German goalkeeper is expected to take over as Bayern's first choice once Neuer hangs up his gloves.

Prescott therefore faces an uphill battle to establish himself, with Bayern reportedly considering the signing of another goalkeeper to serve as their number two next summer.

Bayern rate the teenager highly, but his representatives are not entirely convinced by the pathway being laid out for him at the Allianz Arena, offering encouragement to the interested Premier League clubs.