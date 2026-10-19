Kylian Mbappe compared to Ronaldo by Spanish media after scoring “best goal” for Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe scored two eye-catching goals as Real Madrid secured a 4-1 La Liga victory over Sevilla at the Bernabeu on Sunday.

After Arda Guler had fired Los Blancos in front on the half-hour mark, Mbappe doubled their advantage in the 37th minute with a display of pure technical brilliance.

A cleaver flick from Jude Bellingham on the edge of the penalty area was collected by Mbappe, who spun away from his marker and held off another defender before sharp footwork enabled him to skipped past the oncoming goalkeeper to finish with aplomb.

Real Madrid’s No.10 then netted his second of the night in the 63rd minute, executing a a Panenka penalty over Sevilla goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos after being bundled over in the box by Andres Castrin.

Manu Bueno pulled a goal back for Sevilla in the final 10 minutes, but Real Madrid’s record signing Yan Diomande fired home Real Madrid’s fourth to seal all three points and move Jose Mourinho’s side up to third in the La Liga table.

Mbappe ‘redeems himself’ with 'best goal' scored since Real Madrid arrival

Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé link up for a magical goal! ? A FIFA Street-esque combination between the pair ends with the Frenchman finding the net ? https://t.co/vBRNST88wJ — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) October 18, 2026

The Spanish media have heaped praise on Mbappe, with Carrusel Deportivo presenter Dani Garrido describing the forward’s first goal as "his best since signing for Real Madrid”, adding: “It's an incredible goal. By far his best.”

Cadena SER broadcaster Tomas Roncero also admired Mbappe’s goal, saying: "It reminded me of Ronaldo Nazario: the roulette move and how he rounded the goalkeeper. He did what we know he can do, even if it doesn't always work out for him."

Fellow broadcaster Rafa Alkorta echoed this sentiment comparing Mbappe to Brazilian icon Ronaldo, adding: "He has a lot of Nazario in him."

El Pais' match coverage emphasised how Mbappe broke the game open with a superb individual move that led to his goal before adding his second from the penalty spot. Its account placed the forward’s contribution within a Los Blancos performance that became increasingly effective after a relatively even opening.

In their player ratings after the game, ElDesmarque awarded Mbappe 8/10 after scoring two goals to ‘redeem himself’ at the Bernabeu. However, they also acknowledged his lapse in concentration and loss of possession that led to Bueno's goal for Sevilla, while they felt he could have linked up more consistently in the penalty area.

Meanwhile, the same report gave Diomande a perfect 10/10 rating after he contributed to all four of Real Madrid’s goals, assisting Guler’s opener, providing the penultimate pass for Mbappe’s first, threading a through-ball to the Frenchman that led to the penalty, and scoring the fourth himself with a powerful strike into the top corner.

Mourinho hails “beautiful victory” for Real Madrid in La Liga

© Iconsport / Zuma

Meanwhile, Mourinho was full of praise for Mbappe and the rest of his Real Madrid teammates who helped secure a “beautiful victory” at the Bernabeu.

"It was a good game globally for Real Madrid with many players at a high individual level," Mourinho told reporters as quoted by Goal.

"We controlled it from the first to the last minute and scored quality goals. We had a high percentage of possession... today it justified the dominance we had against a good team. It was a beautiful victory."

"I have changed some things while maintaining logic," Mourinho explained when asked about his lineup choices.

"Meritocracy is abstract because there’s no way to quantify which 11 players deserve it the most."

"Many people deserve to play. We created a lot, got the ball to our wide players, and played a great game."

Mbappe had failed to score in his previous two La Liga outings, but he was in fine form against Sevilla and has now netted 11 goals in as many matches across all competitions for Real Madrid.

Los Blancos still have some way to go to catch up with La Liga champions Barcelona, who sit six points ahead of them at the top of the table with a perfect record after nine matches.