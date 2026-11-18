The KMI Panel has unanimously claimed that Manchester United's decisive equaliser against Aston Villa was correctly awarded.

In the final Premier League match before the November international break, the Red Devils and Villans played out a 4-4 draw at Old Trafford.

Villa twice held two-goal advantages - at 2-0 and 4-2 - before United scored twice in added-on time to earn a deserved share of the spoils.

However, there were question marks over whether Patrick Dorgu's last-gasp equaliser should have stood.

United goalkeeper Senne Lammens, who had joined the attack for a corner, seemingly deliberately made contact with opposite number Zion Suzuki without making an attempt for the ball.

© Imago

KMI Panel back referee, VAR over Man United goal versus Aston Villa

Despite it appearing clear that Lammens's only intention was to make contact with Suzuki, it has been deemed that the referee and VAR were correct not to award or advise a foul.

A five-person KMI Panel all determined that a foul had not been committed by Lammens, subsequently leading to VAR not being required to intervene.

The KMI Panel said: "Although Lammens turned away from the ball, the contact he made on Suzuki was not impactful."

© Imago / Every Second Media

Why KMI Panel verdict will cause frustration

Aston Villa chief Damian Vidagany took to social media in the day after the match to claim that all 20 Premier League clubs had been informed before the start of the season that such an action from any player would be penalised.

The incident was one which brought up a genuine debate over whether the goal should have stood, but the fact that the KMI Panel voted unanimously against a foul being committed could open a can of worms.

Managers and players will, logically, now attempt to replicate the level of interference from Lammens, aware that they could avoid punishment from officials.