Former Manchester United captain Ashley Young has urged the Red Devils to sell captain Bruno Fernandes next year and bring in Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White as his replacement.

Fernandes' future with the Red Devils us currently the subject of much speculation, with the Portugal international's contract at Old Trafford due to expire next summer.

Man United do have the option to activate a further year in the deal to take the 32-year-old to the summer of 2028, but it is understood that Fernandes has rejected the chance to sign a fresh deal with the club.

The Portuguese had an outstanding 2025-26 Premier League season, scoring nine goals and registering 21 assists in 35 appearances, while he has six goals and three assists in 14 appearances for the Red Devils this season.

Fernandes has struggled to show his best form for much of the campaign, though, and a departure next year is seen as possible.

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Young: 'Man United should sign Gibbs-White as Fernandes replacement'

Young, who played for Man United between 2011 and 2020, has urged the 20-time English champions to make a move for Forest's Gibbs-White.

The 26-year-old has scored 37 goals and registered 38 assists in 180 matches for Forest in all competitions, including one goal and three assists in nine Premier League outings this term.

“Bruno has been fantastic for Manchester United. He has been, and no one can say that he hasn’t,” Young told Standard Sport.

“There's obviously been a few things that have come up of late. If a club like Manchester United are going to build a team around him, he's going to be 33 next year.

“If it was me, I would be looking at going to get another number 10 and build it around him. I'd go and get Morgan Gibbs-White. I think he's got 18 months left on his contract.

"He's established in the Premier League, he’s a leader, he's showing his qualities at Nottingham Forest. And I'm sure Nottingham Forest won't thank me for saying that.”

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Should Man United sign Gibbs-White?

Gibbs-White has long been linked with a move away from Forest, but he signed a new deal with the club in the summer of 2025 after a proposed switch to Tottenham Hotspur failed to materialise.

The Englishman is surely in line for a move to an elite club in the not too distant future, and he would be an ideal signing for Man United given his skill set and Premier League experience.

Man United will be active in the summer of 2027, and if Fernandes moves on, then Gibbs-White could be the perfect replacement for the Portuguese.