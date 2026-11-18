Mauricio Pochettino has officially started work as Manchester United's new head coach, with the Argentine arriving at the club's Carrington training complex.

The Argentine oversaw USA's 2-0 win over Haiti in the second leg of their Concacaf Nations League quarter-final, which kicked off at midnight on Tuesday UK time, before flying to Manchester to begin work with the 20-time English champions.

Pochettino's time as head coach of Man United has now officially started, with the club posting a video of the 54-year-old arriving on their X account.

"Very excited to be here. It's an honour. It's a privilege to be in this amazing club. Looking forward to starting work," said Pochettino.

He's here. Welcome to Manchester United, Mauricio Pochettino! ??? https://t.co/MOhRCv79hq — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 18, 2026

Pochettino officially begins life as Man United manager

Man United appointed Pochettino as their new head coach at the end of last week, but the club agreed that he could finish his November commitments with the USA before arriving on Wednesday, as the Red Devils prepare for Sunday's Premier League game at Liverpool.

The 54-year-old's assistant Jesus Perez, goalkeeper coach Toni Jimenez and his son and fitness coach Sebastiano Pochettino travelled to Manchester earlier this week.

Pochettino is set to speak to the media at Carrington on Friday afternoon.

Players who have represented their countries during the international break will arrive at Carrington from Thursday, so it is a quick turnaround ahead of the Liverpool clash.

Pochettino will hardly have time to take stock after the Liverpool game, as Man United will then head to Portugal at the start of next week to prepare to take on Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League.

© Iconsport / Taylor Nickerson/ZUMA Press Wire/Alamy Live News

Pochettino leaves USA role to take charge of fallen giant Man United

The Argentine led the USA to the last-16 stage of the 2026 World Cup and also reached the 2025 Gold Cup final during his time in charge.

In an exit statement on Instagram, Pochettino said: "I am proud of what we achieved. When we arrived, I wanted us to believe that we could compete with anyone. I hope today that belief is stronger, not only with the players but with everyone who supports this team.

"This experience has re-energised me and given me so much, both in football and personally.

"Leaving is tough at this moment, but sometimes in football an opportunity comes that is impossible to say no to. I have always believed in following my heart, even when it means leaving a place where I have been very happy.

"I hope this team continues to grow and achieves all the success it deserves."

Pochettino has previously managed Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in the Premier League, while he has left his USA role with a record of 23 wins, two draws and 12 defeats from his 37 matches at the helm.