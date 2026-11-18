Barnsley will welcome Sheffield Wednesday to Oakwell on Friday for a South Yorkshire Derby of major importance at both ends of the League One table.

The visitors moved up to fifth spot with a return to winning ways under new management last weekend, while their visitors sit 23rd in the midst of a winless run in the third tier.

Match preview

Barnsley head into a South Yorkshire Derby on Friday aiming to end a poor run of League One form and climb towards safety.

From their 13 league matches so far this season, since the summer return of former promotion-winning manager Daniel Stendel, they have picked up just nine points, winning just two and losing eight of those.

The most recent of those victories came at the beginning of September, and the Reds have gone winless in nine third-tier matches since, having gone into a meeting with fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic last weekend with fresh optimism on the back of a draw against Oxford United and consecutive cup victories.

They failed to convert those results into an elusive league win, though, leaving the Brick Community Stadium empty-handed following a 2-1 defeat, as Cameron McGeehan cancelled Fraser Murray's opener out on the hour mark, only for Jensen Weir to put the hosts back ahead 15 minutes from time.

Now three points adrift of safety and only above basement side Bromley on goal difference, Barnsley will be desperate to begin reversing their fortunes with a win over their rivals on Friday.

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Their visitors, meanwhile, make the short trip aiming to make it consecutive league victories under new management to climb closer to the top two.

After a positive start to life back in League One, with fresh ownership, a new and improved squad and their sights set on a return to the Championship, Sheffield Wednesday hit a tougher spell across October and early November with consecutive losses spelling the end of Henrik Pedersen's tenure.

Consecutive draws then followed under caretaker management, leaving the Owls on 20 points from 13 games after a fast start, before they turned to new manager Dave Challinor, whose tenure started with consecutive cup defeats at the hands of fourth-tier Oldham Athletic and Accrington Stanley.

Saturday then brought about a first league game as Owls boss for Challinor, and he oversaw a first victory at Hillsborough in style as the South Yorkshire outfit leapfrogged their visitors with a 3-0 triumph thanks to Billy Mitchell's opener and goals from Davis Keillor-Dunn and Di'Shon Bernard in the final 10 minutes.

Now hoping to be out of their brief slump and with fresh optimism under their new boss, Sheffield Wednesday find themselves fifth and six points off the automatic promotion places and will bid to keep building momentum with a second straight win on Friday.

Barnsley League One form:

Barnsley form (all competitions):

Sheffield Wednesday League One form:

Sheffield Wednesday form (all competitions):

Team News

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Barnsley remain without defender Jack Shepherd, while key midfielder and captain Cameron McGeehan is also out suspended after reaching five yellow cards for the season last time out.

Fabio Jalo and Ben Hamed Toure are out injured, while Patrick Kelly is back in contention after being away on international duty and will come back into the midfield.

Kelly will replace McGeehan and could join Luca Connell and Daniel Johnson in the midfield, while Reyes Cleary and Vimal Yoganathan will again support a lone striker with Makenzie Kirk, Rylan Brownlie and Amani Richards competing to lead the line.

Sheffield Wednesday may be unchanged from last week's impressive 3-0 victory, having seen their injury troubles eased recently with Liam Cooper, Bernard, Mitchell, first-choice goalkeeper Joe Lumley and danger man Louie Barry all back available.

Ali Al-Hamadi, Kieran Morrison and Jordi Liongola are also in contention, with Mason Burstow still out, while Barry may be eased back in after a long layoff with Barry Bannan and Callum Slattery likely to continue supporting front man Keillor-Dunn, who has scored in each of his last three appearances.

Elsewhere, Bernard and Cooper should again be joined by Sil Swinkels in a back three, while they are light on the left-hand side with Reece James and Max Lowe out of action alongside Burstow.

Barnsley possible starting lineup:

Slicker; Okedina, Gale, Kay, Larkeche; Johnson, Connell; Yoganathan, Kelly, Cleary; Kirk

Sheffield Wednesday possible starting lineup:

Lumley; Bernard, Cooper, Swinkels; Valery, Heskey, Mitchell, Gray; Slattery, Bannan; Keillor-Dunn

We say: Barnsley 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday looked somewhat back to their best in last weekend's beating of fellow promotion-chasers Plymouth Argyle, and we fancy them to make it consecutive clean sheets and wins against a Barnsley side devoid of confidence and without top scorer McGeehan.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.