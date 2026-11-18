Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick may have found an unexpected way to accommodate Frenkie de Jong in his increasingly competitive squad, with the Netherlands international demonstrating his value in an unfamiliar position during the club's recent victory over Atletico Madrid.

The 29-year-old has endured another injury-disrupted year, while the arrival of Rodri has added further competition to a midfield already featuring Pedri, Gavi, Marc Bernal, Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo.

Yet De Jong's performance in Barcelona's 2-1 comeback victory over Atletico on November 8 offered a reminder of why Flick continues to regard him as an important member of his squad.

Introduced at half-time with Barcelona trailing, the Dutchman was surprisingly deployed at right-back rather than in his customary midfield role.

The decision helped Barcelona gain control of possession and establish a stronger presence in the opposition half, with De Jong eventually returning to central midfield following another tactical adjustment.

His influence was reflected in the statistics: he completed 65 of his 67 passes, achieving an accuracy rate of 97%, despite playing only 45 minutes.

For a player who has repeatedly faced questions about his future at the Camp Nou, it was another example of how his particular qualities can provide solutions beyond the position traditionally associated with him.

How Frenkie de Jong transformed Barcelona against Atletico Madrid

Flick's decision to introduce De Jong at right-back was particularly significant given Barcelona's difficulties in controlling the first half against Diego Simeone's side.

The German manager replaced Brian Farinas with the former Ajax midfielder, who offered a very different interpretation of the position.

Rather than remaining close to the touchline, De Jong frequently moved into central areas when Barcelona had possession, helping his teammates progress the ball through Atletico's pressure.

His ability to receive under pressure, turn away from opponents and carry possession forward allowed Barcelona to build attacks without relying exclusively on passes from their defenders.

That mobility has been one of De Jong's defining qualities throughout his career, although his contribution does not always translate into goals or assists.

According to Mundo Deportivo, he completed 22 passes in the attacking third against Atletico, more than any other Barcelona player, despite spending the entire first half on the bench.

Barcelona's overall possession increased from 58% before the interval to 68% in the second half, during which they registered 10 attempts on goal and allowed just two.

Those improvements cannot be attributed solely to De Jong, but his introduction provided a technical outlet that had been missing earlier in the contest.

Flick subsequently moved the Dutchman back into midfield after Eric Garcia entered the match, illustrating another advantage of having a player comfortable in several positions.

De Jong has previously been used as a central defender and in more advanced midfield roles, while his experience in Barcelona's build-up play makes him particularly effective when moving between the defensive and midfield lines.

The Atletico performance offered further evidence that his versatility can be valuable even when he is not an automatic starter in his preferred position.