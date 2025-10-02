Barcelona are reportedly closing in on a new contract for midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who is set to commit his future to the club until the summer of 2029.

The 28-year-old has been a key part of Hansi Flick's plans during the opening stages of the 2025-26 La Liga term for the Spanish giants.

De Jong has featured in five top-flight matches for Barca, who suffered a 2-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

It appeared as if the La Liga outfit were heading towards victory when Ferran Torres opened the scoring for the hosts in the 19th minute.

However, the European holders proved a difficult nut to crack even without a number of attacking stars, completing a late comeback with Goncalo Ramos's 90th-minute effort.

Barca set to agree new De Jong contract?

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are looking to secure the long-term services of a key player in the coming weeks.

The report claims that Flick's side are in the closing stages of agreeing a new-and-improved contract for midfield maestro De Jong.

It is understood that the 28-year-old and Barca have reached a verbal agreement over fresh terms for the player at Camp Nou moving forward.

It is believed that the Netherlands international will soon sign on the dotted line a deal which commits him to the club until the summer of 2029.

Both parties are supposedly now waiting for the formal parts of the agreement to be finalised and for lawyers to sign the necessary contracts.

De Jong's Barca spell

After reaching the Champions League semi-finals with Ajax during the 2018-19 term, De Jong brought plenty of hype to Camp Nou during the summer of 2019.

So far, the Dutchman has helped Barcelona to a pair of La Liga titles, as well as additional domestic successes in Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

However, the Champions League crown still alludes De Jong, who is set to stay at the Spanish giants until the summer of 2029 at the earliest.