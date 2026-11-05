Preview: Barnsley vs Aldershot Town - prediction, team news, lineups

Aldershot Town will set out to pull off an FA Cup first-round upset in South Yorkshire on Saturday, when they visit Oakwell to take on third-tier Barnsley.

The hosts enter at this stage while their visitors took part in the final qualifying round and needed a replay to progress.

Match preview

Barnsley head into FA Cup action for the first time this season on Saturday in need of a victory to arrest a slump in the early stages of 2026-27.

The Reds reached the third round of this competition last year, falling in a trip to Liverpool, but begin their new campaign with just four wins from 17 competitive matches so far this term with all of those coming in the first six outings.

They did enjoy a positive start to life back under returning boss Daniel Stendel but are now winless in 11 games since early September, losing nine of those including four straight league defeats heading into the weekend.

Stendel's men were, at least, able to end that rut at home to Oxford United on Saturday, drawing 1-1 thanks to Vimal Yoganathan's opener having been down to 10 men inside 10 minutes, but the South Yorkshire side still sit 23rd in League One with just nine points on the board from 12 games having conceded 22 goals.

With positives to take from the weekend's display but real cause for concern around their recent months, Barnsley will be desperate to avoid an upset at the weekend and taste victory at Oakwell.

Their opponents, meanwhile, make the trip north having scraped through the final qualifying round in the FA Cup.

Aldershot Town entered this year's competition in the fourth and final round of qualifying, taking on ninth-tier Tadley Calleva, but they were only able to draw 2-2 at home before prevailing in a 2-0 triumph on the road in the replay.

That eventual cup win broke up a five-game losing run in the National League for the Shots, who also headed into the weekend in the midst of a rut, but they bounced back to winning ways at home to Gateshead, as Brody Peart scored the only goal inside five minutes.

Scott Davies's side climbed back up to 14th spot in the fifth tier with that result, and now on the back of a midweek National League Cup loss to Ipswich Town Under-21s, they will hope to defy the odds at Oakwell on Saturday to reach the FA Cup second round for just the second time since 2015.

Barnsley form (all competitions):

Aldershot Town FA Cup form:

Aldershot Town form (all competitions):

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Team News

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Barnsley are set to remain without attackers Ben Hamed Toure and Fabio Jalo on Saturday due to ongoing injuries.

Stendel should field a near full-strength XI with the Reds desperate for a win to turn their fortunes round, meaning star man Reyes Cleary should continue on the wing, while Tobi Adeyemo was injured early on Saturday and may be replaced up front by Rylan Brownlie.

Veteran and recent signing Daniel Johnson may be afforded a start in midfield alongside either Luca Connell or Patrick Kelly, while Jack Shepherd is available at the back despite being sent off last time out in the league.

Aldershot Town will field a similar starting XI from last week's league win over Gateshead.

Marcus Dinanga and Marcus Wyllie will both hope to start in attack, but if they continue with a 4-2-3-1 shape the line should again be led by Tristan Abrahams, who has scored six goals so far this season.

A summer of plenty of change added several key men to their ranks, with Michael Stickland and Kiki Oshilaja now mainstays in defence and Dominic Odusanya and Conor Lawless likely to continue a midfield partnership if the latter is fit having been forced off last weekend.

Barnsley possible starting lineup:

Slicker; Kay, Gale, Shepherd, Larkeche; Connell, Johnson; Yoganathan, McGeegan, Cleary; Brownlie

Aldershot Town possible starting lineup:

Hayes; Stickland, Oshilaja, Dyce, Harfield; Lawless, Odusanya; Peart, Tuma, Sandah; Abrahams

We say: Barnsley 3-1 Aldershot Town

Barnsley could certainly be vulnerable to a cup upset at home, given their poor league record and struggles at both ends of the pitch and growing concern around the club, but needing a win to start turning their form around, we do expect Stendel's men to outclass their non-league visitors.

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