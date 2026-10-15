Preview: Barnsley vs Cambridge United - prediction, team news, lineups

Aiming to continue an unbeaten streak and strengthen their position in the top six of the League One table, Cambridge United will travel to Oakwell to take on Barnsley on Saturday.

The visitors sit sixth and just a point off second place, while their hosts are sat 19th and winless in four league matches.

Match preview

Barnsley return to action at Oakwell on Saturday aiming to arrest a slump in League One and climb away from the relegation places.

They underwent a managerial change over the summer, on the back of another mid-table finish, with former promotion-winning boss Daniel Stendel returning to the dugout, but he is yet to oversee an improvement at Oakwell.

The South Yorkshire outfit currently sit 19th, having earned eight points from their first eight outings, winning just two and losing four of those while conceding 15 goals and only scoring eight.

Their last victory came at the beginning of September, and the Reds have since gone winless in seven games in all competitions including four in League One, most recently visiting Stockport County on the back of a pair of EFL Trophy losses during the international break and losing 3-1 despite leading through Patrick Kelly until the hour mark as Kyle Wootton turned the game round with a brace and Mikael Mandron added a third late on.

Lacking any momentum and with pressure growing as they now only lead the relegation zone on goal difference, Barnsley will be desperate to start reversing their fortunes with a much-needed win and boost on Saturday.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

They face a tough test, though, as the visitors arrive looking to extend an eight-game unbeaten streak.

Cambridge United returned to League One for 2026-27 having won promotion from League Two at the first time of asking last time around, and they have adapted seamlessly thus far, collecting 16 points from their first nine games to sit sixth.

Neil Harris's men have not tasted defeat since August, winning three and drawing three in the third tier since then, having most recently welcomed Blackpool on Saturday after a brief halting of action in the international brea.

On the back of a draw against AFC Wimbledon and an EFL Trophy win over Northampton Town, the U's returned to winning ways in the league, playing against 10 men throughout following an early red card for the visitors and taking all three points as Gassan Ahadme finally broke the deadlock with the only goal eight minutes from time.

Now sitting sixth and just a single point off the top two with confidence on their side and just two defeats on the board in all competitions this term, Cambridge United will hope to continue their strong start to the season on Saturday and continue to establish themselves in the leading pack with a second straight third-tier win.

Barnsley League One form:

W W L L D L

Barnsley form (all competitions):

L L D L L L

Cambridge United League One form:

Cambridge United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / News Images, News Images LTD / Alamy

Barnsley remain without goalkeeper Cieran Slicker, meaning Rogan Ravenhill will continue to fill in between the sticks.

Elsewhere, midfielder Luca Connell will continue to serve a three-match suspension, while Ziyad Larkeche, Makenzie Kirk and Ben Hamed Toure remain confined to the treatment room.

Rylan Brownlie led the line in the absence of Toure and Kirk last time out, while Reyes Cleary remains their star man going forward with five goals and two assists to his name this season after racking up seven and 13 respectively in League One last term.

Cambridge United face several injury issues of their own, with Callum Stead, Callum Perry and Shane McLoughlin ruled out.

Gassan Ahadme has scored in consecutive games to make it four in eight games since his loan move back from Charlton Athletic, and he will continue to lead the attack.

Isaac Heath, Sullay Kaikai and Ben Knight may continue in support, with the latter also on four goals for the season, while Dominic Ball and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu may continue in an experienced midfield partnership but face competition from Owen Moxon.

Barnsley possible starting lineup:

Ravenhill; Noslin, O'Riordan, Gale, Kay; McGeehan, Bland; Yoganathan Kelly, Cleary; Richards

Cambridge United possible starting lineup:

Eastwood; Bennett, Watts, Heffernan, Bradshaw; Ball, Moxon; Knight, Kaikai, Heath; Ahadme

We say: Barnsley 0-1 Cambridge United

Cambridge United head to Oakwell with plenty of momentum on their side, having shown their quality and resilience since winning promotion, while the visitors are low on confidence and lacking options in attack, particularly if the visitors can keep Cleary quiet.

We fancy both teams' form to continue and back Neil Harris's team to leave with all three points in another low-margin game for the U's.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.