Preview: Reading vs Barnsley - prediction, team news, lineups

Reading will be looking to pick up an important victory when they welcome Barnsley to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit sixth in the League One table, while the visitors are 22nd.

Match preview

Reading head into Saturday's fixture off the back of a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Leyton Orient on Wednesday evening.

Paddy Lane scored the decisive goal in the 52nd minute, helping the Royals bounce back from a poor 1-0 defeat away to Wigan Athletic and move into the League One playoff places.

Leam Richardson's side have impressed going forward so far this season, with no other club scoring more goals than them in League One, but they have been far from secure at the back.

The Orient victory ended a run of five league games without a clean sheet and Richardson was delighted with his side's defensive display, branding it "really pleasing".

© Iconsport / Alfie Cosgrove, News Images

Barnsley are desperately searching for a victory, having gone nine games without a win across all competitions.

The Tykes were beaten 2-1 by Luton Town on Tuesday, with Mads Andersen and Nahki Wells putting the Hatters ahead before substitute Makenzie Kirk pulled one back.

Head coach Daniel Stendel said he "cannot accept" Barnsley's first half display and they will be keen to produce a much-improved performance on Saturday.

However, it is worth noting that Barnsley have failed to beat Reading in their last seven meetings across all competitions.

Reading League One form:

Reading form (all competitions):

Barnsley League One form:

L

L D

L

L

L

Barnsley form (all competitions):

D

L L

L

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Reading are set to still be without George Earthy, Benn Ward and top scorer Jack Marriott, who have been out of action through injury.

Jamie Reid is set to continue deputising for Marriott, although he is yet to score for the Royals, with Lane and Kyreece Lisbie set to provide support out wide.

Lewis Wing and Andy Rinomhota should continue their midfield partnership, with Josh Stokes expected to start in the No.10 role.

Barnsley were much better in the second half against Luton after making a triple substitution at half time and those three players could all start on Saturday as a result.

Goalscorer Kirk, Jubril Okedina and Ziyad Larkeche could replace Rylan Brownlie, Tyrese Noslin and Connor O'Riordan.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Godwin-Malife, O'Connor, Dorsett, Roberts; Lisbie, Rinomhota, Wing, Lane; Stokes, Reid

Barnsley possible starting lineup:

Slicker; Kay, Okedina, Shepherd, Larkeche; Kelly, McGeehan; Brownlie, Yoganathan, Cleary; Adeyemo

We say: Reading 2-0 Barnsley

Reading will take confidence from their victory in midweek and should have enough quality to beat a struggling Barnsley side.

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