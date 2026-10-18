Preview: Luton Town vs Barnsley - prediction, team news, lineups

Both aiming to bounce back from defeats at the weekend, Luton Town and Barnsley will do battle at Kenilworth Road at the weekend.

The visitors have dropped into the relegation zone in the League One table following back-to-back league losses, while their hosts are just three points better off in 16th spot.

Match preview

Luton Town will set out to make a return to winning ways on Tuesday and begin to put a slow start to the League One season behind them.

After a strong end to 2025-26, resulting in a seventh-placed finish just a point off the playoff spots, they set out to build under Jack Wilshere and go one better to challenge for a return to the Championship, but they are yet to get up and running thus far.

After nine matches, the Hatters sit 16th on 11 points, having won three and lost four of those and scored 17 goals, a tally only bettered by five sides, while also conceding 17 - the joint-third most in the division.

Wilshere's men have now lost three of their last four league matches, firstly falling to Stevenage and Bradford City before their international break, before thrashing Wycombe Wanderers 4-1 away and losing in a trip to MK Dons on Saturday, having pulled level through Jordan Clark 20 minutes from time before Aaron Collins sealed a 2-1 home victory from the spot.

Left 16th and already seven points off the top six and just three above the relegation zone, Luton Town will be desperate to kickstart their season with a home win on Tuesday.

© Iconsport / Alfie Cosgrove, News Images

Their visitors are also keen to bounce back having endured a dismal campaign thus far.

Heading into the 2026-27 season on the back of a managerial change over the summer, with Daniel Stendel, who previously oversaw a promotion to the Championship, returning to the dugout, but his second tenure has not started well at Oakwell.

The South Yorkshire outfit have managed just eight points from their first nine matches, with only three sides scoring fewer than their nine goals and just three conceding more than the 17 they have allowed.

Stendel's men now head to Kenilworth Road on the back of an eight-game winless streak including seven losses, most recently hosting Cambridge United on Saturday and suffering a second straight league defeat despite going ahead through Vimal Yoganathan, as Ben Knight levelled and Shayne Lavery snatched all three points for the visitors in injury time.

Now sat 21st and without a league win since early September, Barnsley make the trip in midweek in search of a much-needed return to winning ways.

Luton Town League One form:

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Luton Town form (all competitions):

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Barnsley League One form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / News Images, News Images LTD / Alamy

Luton Town are without Shandon Baptiste, Shayden Morris, Benedict Benagr and Gideon Kodua on Tuesday due to ongoing injuries.

Nakhi Wells should continue to lead the line, despite competition from Callum Marshall and Devante Cole, having scored six goals so far this season, while Clark and Kasey Palmer are key men in support.

Jake Richards, Isaiah Jones and Marshall will compete for spots elsewhere in the attack in place of Jamie Donley and Tudor Mendel-Idowu, though, while Liam Walsh is a mainstay in midfield.

Barnsley's attackers Ben Hamed Toure and Makenzie Kirk remain confined to the treatment room alongside Ziyad Larkeche.

Goalkeeper Cieran Slicker was fit to make the bench at the weekend after an injury layoff and could make a first start of the season in place of Rogan Ravenhill.

Tobi Adeyemo made his debut from the outset against Cambridge having arrived as a free agent this week, and he may again lead the line with support from Reyes Cleary, Yoganathan and Rylan Brownlie, while Cameron McGeehan and Patrick Kelly should continue in midfield in the absence of the suspended Luca Connell.

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Shea; Odoffin, Andersen, Johnston, Naismith; Walsh; Marshall, Clark, Palmer, Richards; Wells

Barnsley possible starting lineup:

Slicker; Noslin, O'Riordan, Shepherd, Kay; McGeehan, Kelly; Brownlie, Yoganathan, Cleary; Adeyemo

We say: Luton Town 2-0 Barnsley

Both teams are somewhat out of sorts coming into Tuesday's game, but the visitors seem further from finding their groove, particularly in attack, while Luton Town still have the quality to bounce back and kickstart a much-improved run.

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