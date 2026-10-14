Preview: MK Dons vs Luton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

Milton Keynes Dons welcome Luton Town to Stadium MK on Saturday afternoon for their latest instalment of League One action.

In their previous outing, the Dons fell to a crushing 5-1 defeat at home to Reading, while the Hatters posted a convincing 4-1 victory against Wycombe at Adams Park.

Match preview

Despite winning promotion from League Two last season, finishing second and only one point below champions Bromley in May, MK Dons look as though they could be in a fight to avoid an instant return to the fourth tier after a dismal start to their 2026-27 league campaign.

While they have lost just two of their opening eight fixtures, a tally that is better than league leaders Plymouth Argyle’s, the Dons are the solitary side in the division that are yet to win a match, leaving them above only Wigan Athletic at the foot of the League One table.

Although they were knocked out of the EFL Cup in the opening round by Norwich City at Carrow Road, Paul Warne’s men have at least experienced some joy in cup competition though, winning each of their first two EFL Trophy fixtures to sit top of Group 16 and likely secure their place in the knockout stages.

Having not claimed victory in any of the prior three meetings between the sides, MK Dons will have to create history if they want to earn their first three points of the campaign this weekend though and start replicating their cup success in the league.

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

After narrowly missing out on playoff participation in the 2025-26 campaign, finishing with just one point fewer than Stevenage in the final qualification spot, Luton will certainly be motivated to earn promotion back to the Championship at the end of this season.

However, since their exhilarating opening day triumph away to Reading, coming from two goals down at the break to claim a 4-3 victory against the Royals, the Hatters have won just two League One matches and as a result sit an uninspiring 13th place in the table with eight matches played.

Much like Saturday’s opposition, Jack Wilshere will be content with his side’s performances in both cups though, as Luton sit second in their EFL Trophy group having earned five points from their two matches and were only stopped by Chelsea in the EFL Cup after an opening round victory against Gillingham.

Winning all three of their previous matches against MK Dons, including a compelling 3-0 victory at Kenilworth Road when the teams last met in October 2018, the Hatters will be confident that they can take their promising cup form into the league this weekend too and earn consecutive triumphs in the competition for the first time this season.

MK Dons League One form:

D

L

D

D

D

L

MK Dons form (all competitions):

Luton Town League One form:

L

W

D

L

L

W

Luton Town form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

In defence, MK Dons will be without both Kane Wilson and Ryan Barnett for Saturday’s clash, while Curtis Nelson looks to be a doubt after coming off with a knock against Reading.

Having missed the Dons’ latest league match, it remains to be seen whether midfielder Dan Crowley can return to the matchday squad this weekend and the same can be said for Scottish striker Callum Patterson, who has spent the previous month on the sidelines.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is certain to miss out though and is likely to be replaced by 19-year-old winger Ibrahim Fullah on the hosts’ left flank.

Netting six league goals so far this season, putting him third in the division’s scoring charts, Welsh forward Aaron Collins has been the shining light in what has been a disappointing campaign so far for MK Dons and will undoubtedly be the hosts’ dangerman on Saturday.

Luton are currently managing a lengthy injury list, with Gideon Kodua, Benny Benagr, Jayden Luker and Shayden Morris all missing the previous few weeks with hamstring issues.

The Hatters are also missing midfield duo Sverre Sandal and Shandon Baptiste, both of whom are yet to have set return dates from knee problems.

However, after missing the EFL Trophy fixture against Colchester United, Wilshere will have been happy to welcome Joseph Johnson back to action at Adams Park, though it is unlikely he starts for the visitors this weekend.

Contributing to seven goals in eight League One games this season, veteran striker Nahki Wells continues to be Luton’s biggest threat and it is probable that he partners Jamie Donley in attack once again on Saturday.

MK Dons possible starting lineup:

Dennis; Goode, Sanders, Ekpiteta; Barlaser; Jones, Wiles, Wintie, Bramall; Nombe, Collins

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Shea; Odoffin, Andersen, Johnston, Naismith; Walsh; Mendel-Idowu, Clark, Donley, Palmer; Wells

We say: MK Dons 1-2 Luton Town

Heading into Saturday lunchtime’s bout, MK Dons will be desperate to get the monkey off their back and finally claim their first League One win of the season, especially with their upcoming fixture list not looking particularly forgiving.

However, facing a Hatters outfit that will undoubtedly be rejuvenated from their dismantling of a strong Wycombe side last time out, it looks a tall order and we are backing the away team to take all three points from Buckinghamshire once again this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.