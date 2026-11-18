Aston Villa are reportedly among five Premier League clubs that hold an interest in Club Brugge winger Carlos Forbs.

On Tuesday evening, the 22-year-old - wearing the number seven shirt vacated by Cristiano Ronaldo - scored the winning goal as Portugal recorded a 3-2 victory over Wales in Cardiff.

Forbs being provided with his third cap was reward for his sensational form in the colours of Club Brugge since his arrival in the summer of 2025.

A total of 16 goals and 20 assists have been contributed from 66 appearances for the Belgian giants, with Forbs rebuilding his career having struggled during spells with Ajax and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

According to TEAMtalk, an array of Premier League teams are ready to make their move for the wide player.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates, Sportimage, SPI

Which Premier League clubs want to sign Carlos Forbs?

The report alleges that Villa are 'closely monitoring' any developments with the future of the former Manchester City youngster.

Brighton & Hove Albion, Everton, Brentford and Newcastle United are also credited as admirers of Forbs.

Forbs has a contract at Club Brugge until 2029, leaving his current club in a strong position to rebuff any offers.

Furthermore, Club Brugge currently sit in ninth position at the halfway point of the League Phase of the Champions League, something that could encourage them to retain Forbs's services until at least the summer.

That said, with Forbs having allegedly only cost between £7m and £8m, opportunities will arise where they could make a substantial profit.

© Iconsport / Belga

Will Carlos Forbs return to the Premier League?

Of the most recent Portugal squad, Forbs was the only player to not ply his trade in one of European football's top five leagues, Primeira Liga or Saudi Arabia.

Should he continue along his current path, there is an inevitability of him earning a transfer to a Premier League or top European club.

Even if he stays put at Club Brugge until the summer, they will recognise that they could conduct similar business to Christos Tzolis's £34m transfer to Arsenal.

For now, though, expect Forbs to stay in Belgium, where he is motivated to further enhance his stock by helping Club Brugge to another appearance in the Champions League knockout stages.