Lincoln City play host to Wrexham on Saturday afternoon with just three points separating the teams in the Championship table.

While Lincoln are in 21st position in the standings, Wrexham's recent upturn in form has moved them into 15th spot.

Match preview

If Lincoln managers Chris Cohen and Tom Shaw had been offered the chance to sit five points clear of the relegation zone at this stage of the season, they would have taken it.

However, three successive defeats before the November international break have left the pair with much to ponder.

Although losing 3-1 at home to Birmingham City was not necessarily a surprise, Lincoln succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to struggling Watford.

The Imps then conceded an 80th-minute goal to lose 2-1 at Queens Park Rangers in their most recent fixture.

Cohen's and Shaw's priority will be to improve Lincoln's home form. Despite a 4-1 victory over Burnley on October 24, that remains their only win at the ProAmpac Stadium in this season's Championship.

© Imago

As far as Wrexham are concerned, Phil Parkinson found himself fighting for his job prior to the international break.

Nevertheless, four points from home fixtures against Middlesbrough and Wolverhampton Wanderers have at least bought the long-serving boss some time.

While Wrexham remain six points behind the playoff spots, there is at least a feeling of optimism on the back of encouraging results versus the second and fourth-placed teams in the division.

That said, the Welsh outfit have gone five matches without recording a win on their travels, while they have netted just five times across seven away fixtures.

Lincoln City Championship form:

Wrexham Championship form:

Team News

© Imago

Either Ivan Varfolomeev or Tom Bayliss are expected to replace Lincoln midfielder Conor McGrandles, who is serving a one-match ban.

While Ben House is available again after suspension, the attacker may only be named on the substitutes' bench.

Rob Street could come back into the team to replace Mikkel Ladefoged, depending on whether Cohen and Shaw go with a 4-2-3-1 or 4-4-2 formation.

If Kieffer Moore is ruled out of this fixture through injury, Bailey Cadamarteri may be handed a rare start in attack.

With Issa Kabore also a fitness doubt, Danny Imray is on standby to deputise at right wing-back.

Josh Windass and Nathan Broadhead are again expected to miss out through injury, while Sam Smith is a long-term absentee.

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Oyegoke, Elerewe, Bradley, Reach; Hackett, Konak, Varfolomeev, Jefferies; Draper, Ladefoged

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Patterson; Worrall, Cleworth, Doyle; Kabore, Dobson, Rathbone, Whiteman, Ekomie; O'Brien; Cadamarteri

We say: Lincoln City 1-2 Wrexham

For different reasons, this has the potential to be an important fixture in the context of their respective seasons. Although home advantage and a two-week break could benefit Lincoln, Wrexham may edge this contest, with Parkinson likely tempted to push for all three points in a tight game.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.