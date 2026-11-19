West Ham United will be looking to pick up an important victory when they welcome Preston North End to London Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit ninth in the Championship table, while the visitors are rock bottom.

Match preview

West Ham return to the London Stadium for the first time since Scott Parker's appointment as head coach, with the former midfielder looking to pick up his first victory.

The Hammers are without a win in their last four league games and have picked up just one point under Parker so far, producing a dramatic comeback to draw 3-3 with Cardiff City in his first game.

However, that was followed by a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers and West Ham head into Saturday's clash in desperate need of a victory.

Club captain Jarrod Bowen has unsurprisingly been key for the Hammers so far this season and will have a crucial role to play this weekend, with the forward boasting the most goal involvements, the most assists and the most chances created in the Championship.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Preston, meanwhile, travel to London off the back of a 1-0 victory over Southampton in their last game.

Jordan Thompson's stunning strike proved the difference as Preston picked up their first win in seven attempts under new boss Graham Alexander.

The Lilywhites will be looking to build on that win by getting another positive result on Saturday and it is worth noting that they have won their last three league games against West Ham.

If Preston can pick up another victory, it will be the first time they have managed back-to-back league wins since January.

West Ham United Championship form:

Preston North End Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Martin Dalton

West Ham will be relying on Bowen as their main attacking threat, with support from striker Joel Piroe and fellow winger Edvin Austbo.

Arne Engels, Mohamadou Kante and Divine Mukasa are expected to continue in midfield.

Preston are likely to continue with the same side that beat Southampton, with Callum Lang set to lead the line.

Thompson and Andrew Moran will continue their midfield partnership, while Andrew Hughes, Liam Lindsay and Odeluga Offiah are set to line up in a back three.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Veltman, Mavropanos, Kilman, Mayers; Kante, Engels, Mukasa; Bowen, Piroe, Austbo

Preston North End possible starting lineup:

Nicholls; Offiah, Lindsay, Hughes; Mills, Moran, Thompson, Vukcevic; Devine, Lang, Small

We say: West Ham United 1-1 Preston North End

Preston will be full of confidence after their important win over Southampton and could cause problems for a West Ham side that are without a win in four.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.