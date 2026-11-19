Norwich City welcome Cardiff City to Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon looking to record a fifth successive victory.

At a time when the Canaries sit in 12th position in the Championship table, the Bluebirds trail their hosts by just three points.

Match preview

While it came as a shock when Norwich lost eight of their opening 11 Championship fixtures in 2026-27, it was equally surprising when they responded with four successive wins before the international break.

With many of their defeats coming by one-goal margins, Philippe Clement would have been anticipating a change in fortunes at some stage.

However, Norwich were sensational between October 24 and November 7, scoring 15 goals in games against Charlton Athletic, Watford, Derby County and Bristol City.

A 4-0 victory at Derby was followed up by a 5-0 triumph at Bristol City, leaving Norwich with the second-best attacking record (32 goals) in the division behind West Ham United.

Although four defeats have been posted from seven fixtures at Carrow Road, the East Anglian side have still scored 13 goals during those matches.

© Imago / News Images

In sharp contrast, Cardiff have only netted six times in seven away fixtures, collecting just two points in the process.

Despite Brian Barry-Murphy's team collecting 14 points across an eight-match period, the bulk of their points are coming at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Incredibly, there were 15 goals in their final two matches before the international break, with four points achieved in matches with West Ham and Burnley that could not have been more different.

After Cardiff gave up a three-goal half-time lead to draw 3-3 with West Ham, they overturned a 4-1 deficit versus Burnley to prevail by a 5-4 scoreline in what is arguably the EFL game of the season so far.

Norwich City Championship form:

Cardiff City Championship form:

Team News

© Imago

Barring any fresh fitness issues, Clement could name the same Norwich XI for this fixture.

However, Kenny McLean is in line to return to the squad and will push for a recall in centre-midfield.

Jovon Makama may also be considered for a start, a consequence of the newly-capped England Under-21 international scoring in his last two substitute appearances.

With Joel Bagan serving a one-match for Cardiff, Calum Scanlon is expected to deputise at left-back.

Yousef Salech will also hope to return after scoring a double in the thrilling comeback versus Burnley, with Jack Moylan likely dropping deeper to replace Cian Ashford.

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Grimshaw; Stacey, Darling, McConville, Chrisene; Field, Wright; Brooks, Maghoma, Musaba; Kvistgaarden

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Ng, Bielik, Fish, Scanlon; Robertson; Tanner, Moylan, Colwill, Willock; Salech

We say: Norwich City 3-1 Cardiff City

Although Norwich would have been ruing the start of the international break, we cannot ignore how impressive they were before the two-week rest period. While Cardiff may get on the scoresheet, they could struggle to contain one of the form teams in the division on away territory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.