Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca may consider making some bold changes to his starting lineup for Saturday lunchtime’s Premier League clash at home against Fulham.

The Citizens have lost their last three top-flight matches, most recently suffering a disappointing 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest before the international break in which both Marc Guehi and Josko Gvardiol were at fault for first-half goals conceded.

Both players were taken off at half time due to injury, but while Gvardiol has recovered and represented Croatia during the break, a hip issue forced Guehi to withdraw from England duty and the centre-back has emerged as a doubt for Saturday.

Abdukodir Khusanov did not play for Uzbekistan due to a knock and will also need to be assessed, opening the door for Vitor Reis, 20, to potentially start his first Premier League game under Maresca at the heart of a defence that has conceded 17 goals in the last eight games.

Despite concerns over his recent form, Gianluigi Donnarumma is expected to continue in goal, and captain Ruben Dias should start again at centre-back, while Matheus Nunes and Gvardiol are seemingly the most likely duo to start as full-backs, though the latter faces competition from Nico O’Reilly for the left-back spot.

While Elliot Anderson has established himself as an important first-team midfielder for Man City, there are question marks over Enzo Fernandez’s role under Maresca and the Italian coach may consider swapping him out for Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Rayan Cherki, who has scored five PL goals this season, is likely to retain his starting spot in the number 10 role, forcing Phil Foden to battle with Iliman Ndiaye, Jeremey Doku and Allan for starts out wide.

Erling Haaland is all but certain to lead the line once again; the Norwegian scored three goals in two games for his country in the UEFA Nations League, while he has netted 14 goals in as many matches for Man City across all tournaments this term.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Bouaddi; Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku, Haaland