Seeking to end a three-game losing run in the Premier League, Manchester City welcome Fulham to the Etihad Stadium for Saturday’s lunchtime kickoff.

These two teams last butted heads nine months ago when three first-half goals helped the Citizens claim a comfortable 3-0 home victory.

Match preview

Man City are just the second team in English top-flight history – after Sheffield Wednesday back in 1904-05 – to win their first seven matches of a season and then lose their next three, suffering defeat to Aston Villa, Brighton and Nottingham Forest before the international break.

Liam Delap haunted his former club by scoring twice in a deserved 3-1 home victory for Forest a fortnight ago, with costly defensive mistakes and a lack of intensity proving to be key factors behind the downfall of Enzo Maresca’s side.

Only Sunderland (six) and Hull City (five) have committed more errors leading to goals in the Premier League this season than Man City (four), who have slipped to third in the table and six points off the summit ahead of a crunch trip to leaders Arsenal at the Emirates at the end of this month.

The international break has given City a welcome chance to reset, and Maresca has insisted there is no reason to panic just yet, even though his side have shipped 17 goals across their last eight games in all competitions, including eight first-half goals in 10 league outings.

After losing 1-0 to Brighton in their most recent home fixture, Man City are in danger of suffering back-to-back league defeats at the Etihad for the first time since May 2021, while they have not lost successive home games without scoring since December 2008.

However, Man City should be confident of success on Saturday, as they have won each of their last 20 meetings with Fulham across all competitions, including 17 straight victories in the Premier League – the longest winning run against the same opponent in English football history.

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Fulham extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to four matches (W2 D2) after coming from behind to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United at Craven Cottage before the international break.

Jacob Murphy thought he had scored the winner with a superb curling strike 10 minutes from time, but Fulham restored parity just three minutes later when substitute Rodrigo Muniz stabbed home an equaliser – his first Premier League goal since the opening weekend of last season.

Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa was pleased with his side’s reaction to going a goal down late in the tight contest, and Fulham now sit 15th in the table, two points above the relegation zone and three points behind the top half.

Fulham rank third for both accurate passes per game (493.4) and touches in the opposition’s box (327), and fifth for average possession (57.7%) in the Premier League this season, yet their dominance on the ball has failed to translate into goals, with only Sunderland (eight) and Nottingham Forest (nine) finding the net fewer times than the Cottagers (10) after 10 matches.

Tricky tests against Man City, Bournemouth and Tottenham are up next for Fulham, who head into Saturday’s fixture seeking to win their first match at the Etihad since April 2009 when Clint Dempsey netted a brace in a 3-1 victory for Roy Hodgson’s side.

Manchester City Premier League form:

Manchester City form (all competitions):

Fulham Premier League form:

Fulham form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Lee Keuneke, Every Second Media, Alamy Live News

Man City attacker Antoine Semenyo remains sidelined with a knee injury, while Marc Guehi (hip) and Abdukodir Khusanov (knock) have both emerged as doubts after withdrawing from international duty with England and Uzbekistan respectively.

Should both players fail to recover in time for Saturday, this could open the door for 20-year-old Brazil international Vitor Reis to start his first PL match under Maresca alongside captain Ruben Dias, while Josko Gvardiol is fit and ready to rival Nico O'Reilly for the left-back berth after sustaining an unspecified injury against Forest.

Maresca has a big decision to make over whether to continue with Enzo Fernandez alongside star midfielder Elliot Anderson or recall Ayyoub Bouaddi to play in a double pivot. Rayan Cherki, meanwhile, will likely retain his place in the number 10 role.

One player certain to start is Erling Haaland, who has scored eight goals in as many games against Fulham, while he has scored 20 goals in as many matches for club and country so far this season, netting three times in two games for Norway during the international break.

As for Fulham, their only injury concern is with midfielder Tom Cairney who continues to deal with a niggling knee issue and is a doubt for this weekend’s fixture.

Man United-linked Calvin Bassey will likely start alongside David Affengruber at centre-back, while Man City academy graduates Shea Charles and Oscar Bobb are both expected to play in midfield and on the right wing respectively.

After scoring as a substitute last time out, striker Rodrigo Muniz will be pushing to start his first PL game of the season ahead of Gonzalo Garcia, who is without a goal in each of his last nine starts since netting on the opening weekend of the season.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Bouaddi; Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku, Haaland

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; Garcia

We say: Manchester City 3-1 Fulham

Maresca will demand a strong reaction from his Man City players following recent setbacks, and their exceptional historical record in this fixture firmly establishes them as the favourites to claim all three points.

While a porous Citizens backline offers encouragement to a Fulham outfit that has drawn a blank in seven of their last 12 Premier League games on the road, we expect the hosts' attacking firepower to comfortably outgun the Cottagers on this occasion.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.