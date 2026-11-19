Chelsea are facing growing competition for Club Brugge forward Nicolo Tresoldi, with Premier League rivals Manchester City among the clubs monitoring his situation.

The 23-year-old has attracted considerable attention after an impressive goalscoring campaign in Belgium, with several European sides now considering a move.

However, the asking price for the Germany-born striker has risen amid increasing interest, potentially complicating the Blues' pursuit.

Chelsea learn fresh Nicolo Tresoldi asking price

© Iconsport / Belga / KURT DESPLENTER

Tresoldi has scored 14 goals in all competitions for Club Brugge this season, including five in the Champions League, with his hat-trick against Inter Milan a particular highlight.

North London duo Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with the forward, while Serie A giants Juventus and AC Milan are closely monitoring his availability.

According to reports in Italy (via Sport Witness), Milan are currently considered the leading contenders, with Tresoldi's support for the Rossoneri potentially helping their pursuit.

However, Chelsea and City remain in the picture, although their chances of securing his signature could be complicated by Club Brugge's increasing demands.

Tresoldi was initially valued at more than €50m (£42m), but it is now believed that the Belgian outfit wants €60m (£50m) as they look to capitalise on the growing interest.

Milan are keen on a January move, with the player's preference for a switch to San Siro potentially giving them an advantage. Ultimately, though, their ability to meet Brugge's asking price could determine whether a deal is possible.

Chelsea may need to look at alternative forward options in January

© Imago / Sportimage

Although Tresoldi's performances make him an attractive target, Chelsea's chances of landing the forward appear rather complicated.

His preference for AC Milan is an obvious obstacle, particularly with the Italian club already keen to explore a January transfer.

There is also the question of where he would fit into Xabi Alonso's plans, with Joao Pedro currently Chelsea's first-choice centre-forward. City face a similar dilemma, given Erling Haaland's established position in their attack.

For Tresoldi, regular football should be an important factor in deciding his next move, particularly at this stage of his development.

Chelsea may therefore be better served exploring alternative forward options rather than committing significant resources to a player who could favour a move elsewhere and face competition for minutes at Stamford Bridge.