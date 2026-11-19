Arsenal are continuing to assess their attacking options ahead of the January transfer window, with Mikel Arteta keen to add another forward to his squad.

The Premier League champions are understood to be 'tracking' RB Leipzig's Antonio Nusa and Brentford's Kevin Schade as potential targets.

Both players fit the profile of a forward who primarily operates on the left but can also provide cover across the frontline.

Arsenal consider January move for Antonio Nusa or Kevin Schade

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According to Sky Sports, the Gunners are preparing their recruitment plans for 2027 after failing to secure a marquee forward during the summer transfer window.

Nusa and Schade have emerged as two players on the club's radar, with the Gunners looking to strengthen their attacking options ahead of January.

The north London outfit previously pursued Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior and Julian Alvarez, but failed to agree deals for any of their preferred targets.

Arsenal are now believed to be moving on from Alvarez, who is not keen to leave Spain, while Rogers completed a £117m move to Chelsea – a fee the Gunners were unwilling to match. Vinicius, meanwhile, has committed his future to Real Madrid by signing a new contract.

With those pursuits unsuccessful, Arteta's recruitment team appear to be considering alternative profiles, with Nusa and Schade offering potential solutions.

A left winger could be the difference in the title race

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Arsenal's attacking depth could become increasingly important as they look to defend their Premier League crown and go one better in the Champions League.

The lack of natural options on the left side is a potential concern for Arteta, particularly with Christos Tzolis currently the only natural left-sided attacker available to him.

Although Arsenal have several players capable of filling wide positions, bringing in a specialist could provide greater balance and reduce the burden on their existing options.

The Norway international or the £22m Bees star would certainly offer Arteta another attacking dimension, while their ability to operate across the frontline would also provide valuable flexibility.

With ambitions of competing on multiple fronts, adding a left winger in January could give Arsenal a significant boost during the second half of the campaign.