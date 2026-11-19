The Western Conference playoffs begin on Saturday when Dallas take on the Portland Timbers in game one of that best-of-three series at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

Los Toros finished the MLS regular season in second place in the West, defeating the Colorado Rapids 3-1 in their last outing, while Portland wound up in seventh thanks to a 2-0 win at Austin FC.

Match preview

Consistency was the name of the game for Dallas throughout the 2026 campaign, as they had their highest regular season finish in the West since 2016 (first).

In 2026, Eric Quill’s men did not lose more than two consecutive league fixtures and have not suffered successive defeats domestically since April.

They won the joint-third-most games in the Western Conference this season at home (nine), and have not lost a home playoff game this decade.

During the 2026 regular season, they averaged the second-most goals per game (1.8) among Western Conference sides, netting three or more at home on seven separate occasions.

Expectations were relatively low for this team heading into the season, but given where they finished, there is a belief that this might be the year they claim that elusive first MLS Cup.

Dallas are unbeaten in their last six MLS meetings versus the Timbers, and have not lost any of their last six home games against them.

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Down the stretch of the campaign with their playoff lives hanging in the balance, Portland stepped up in a big way.

Marti Cifuentes saw his side win their last four matches of the regular season and go unbeaten in their last five games to secure a place in the opening round.

The Timbers have never won their opening playoff encounter in a best-of-three series, losing 2-1 at San Diego in their opener last year.

Portland won their final two MLS away games of 2026 and, on Saturday, can claim their first road playoff win since 2021 at the Colorado Rapids (1-0).

In 2026, they missed the fourth-most big chances in the Western Conference while creating the third-most in their conference.

Saturday will mark the third time they face Los Toros away from home in the post-season, and the Timbers have yet to lose in Frisco come playoff time.

Dallas Major League Soccer form:

Portland Timbers Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Susa

There is only one notable injury to report for Dallas heading into this weekend with Geovane Jesus out due to a cruciate ligament tear.

Joaquin Valiente, Kaick and Santiago Moreno all found the back of the net for them on Decision Day after the Rapids took the lead early in the second half.

On the Portland side, Juan David Mosquera is dealing with a foot and ankle issue, Zac McGraw has a sore back, Brandon Bye is questionable with a knee injury and Alex Bonetig is doubtful because of a shoulder strain.

Ariel Lassiter and Kristoffer Velde netted in their victory over Austin, while James Pantemis collected the clean sheet with seven stops.

Dallas possible starting lineup:

Daniel; Johansson, Ibeagha, Urhoghide, Moore; Valiente, Ramiro, Kaick, Kamungo; Farrington, Musa

Portland Timbers possible starting lineup:

Pantemis; Hernandez, Surman, Waterman, Smith; Da Costa, Caicedo, Izoita; Velde, Janssen, Lassiter

We say: Dallas 2-1 Portland Timbers

All season long, Dallas have been potent in the attacking third at home, and against an inconsistent defensive unit like the Timbers, we believe Los Toros will create enough scoring opportunities to win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.