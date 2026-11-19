Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie is reportedly unlikely to seal a return to the Premier League during the upcoming January transfer window.

Speculation surrounding a potential mid-season switch to England intensified after the 28-year-old recently discussed the prospect of United States internationals reuniting with Mauricio Pochettino at Manchester United.

Pochettino formally took the reins at Old Trafford following the dismissal of Michael Carrick, sparking immediate rumours that he could raid his former national team pool for winter reinforcements.

However, the Bianconeri have no intention of parting ways with the versatile American midway through the 2026-27 campaign.

Spalletti expected to 'shut down' McKennie exit talk

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According to Sky Sports News, Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti is expected to publicly reiterate the club's firm stance against selling McKennie when he addresses the media this week.

The former Schalke man has remained an important figure in Turin this season, starting eight Serie A matches and contributing a goal alongside an assist in three Europa League outings.

McKennie is also understood to be completely settled in Italy after putting pen to paper on a lucrative contract extension in March that ties him to the Allianz Stadium until June 2030.

The midfielder himself recently moved to quell the growing transfer chatter, as reported by Fabrizio Romano: "I want to clarify I am not planning to leave Juventus. I am happy where I am. That's why I signed a new deal at Juve and I can't wait to continue here."

?⚪️⚫️ Weston McKennie: “I want to clarify I am not planning to leave Juventus”. “I am happy where I am. That’s why I signed a new deal at Juve and I can’t wait to continue there”. https://t.co/rkKvn9C2P9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 18, 2026

What does McKennie stance mean for Pochettino?

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While McKennie acknowledged that links between USMNT players and Man United are somewhat inevitable given Pochettino's familiarity with the squad, a reunion appears off the table for now.

The 28-year-old previously endured a brief six-month loan stint in the English top flight with Leeds United during the second half of the 2022-23 season before re-establishing himself in Serie A.

With Juventus holding all the cards due to his long-term agreement, the Red Devils will likely need to look elsewhere as they plot a crucial winter rebuild.

Pochettino is expected to be heavily backed in the January market as he bids to haul United up the Premier League table, with a new striker and a defender also thought to be high on the club's shortlist.