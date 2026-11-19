Nico Paz is reportedly set to spark a tussle for his signature after Mauricio Pochettino's recent appointment at Manchester United.

The 22-year-old Como midfielder stole the show in Argentina's recent emphatic 7-0 friendly rout of Costa Rica during the international break.

Paz opened the scoring with a thunderous long-range strike into the top corner before leaving two defenders in his wake and firing home a powerful effort with his weaker foot to make it 3-0.

Fellow compatriots Julian Alvarez and 19-year-old Fiorentina loanee Franco Mastantuono also struck doubles during the dominant international display.

United supporters are already painfully familiar with the playmaker's long-range prowess after a carbon-copy strike sparked Como's 4-1 Champions League demolition of the Red Devils last month.

Can Pochettino lure Paz to Old Trafford?

© Iconsport / Nderim Kaceli/IPA via ZUMA Press

According to The Sun, Pochettino's recent arrival in the Old Trafford dugout could hand Manchester United a decisive advantage in their pursuit of his fellow Argentine.

Paz has established himself as one of European football's most coveted young prospects this term, contributing six goals and eight assists to register a direct goal involvement every 81 minutes.

Standing at 6ft 1in, the attacking midfielder combines refined technical quality with the physical resilience required to withstand the relentless intensity of the Premier League.

However, the source above states that prying the former Real Madrid Castilla graduate away from Serie A will prove complicated given that Los Blancos retain an €80m (£66.8m) option to re-sign him in 2027.

United also reportedly face fierce competition from across the continent, with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea alongside Paris Saint-Germain all closely monitoring his rapid progression.

What are Man United's January transfer priorities?

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The source above believes that Pochettino should receive substantial financial backing from the club hierarchy when the winter transfer window opens in January.

While adding a dynamic playmaker of Paz's calibre remains an enticing long-term objective, the Red Devils are initially expected to prioritise recruiting a new striker and a defender.

The need for defensive reinforcements has grown increasingly urgent amid reports that Argentine centre-back Lisandro Martinez wants out of Old Trafford despite earning plaudits for his recent international displays.