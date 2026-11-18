Nottingham Forest target Gabriel Morais Silva Bontempo is not yet ready for the Premier League, according to South American football expert Tim Vickery in an exclusive Sports Mole interview.

The Santos midfielder has reportedly been tracked by Forest for much of 2026, with Oliver Glasner's side weighing up a move in the January transfer window. Bournemouth are also said to be interested.

Bontempo, who turns 22 in January, has enjoyed a breakthrough year, contributing six goals and five assists in 50 appearances, and he earned his first Brazil call-up in September.

The lynchpin's contract runs until 2030, though, and speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, Vickery expressed doubts over whether the youngster could handle the step up to English football.

Tim Vickery: Bontempo "one for the long term" rather than now

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

"He's had to grow up very quickly as a central midfielder with Santos," Vickery said. "His first year was a prolonged battle against relegation, and it is a team full of veterans, which puts a lot of strain on a young midfielder.

"He really has to cover the ground and link the play. He's a good little give-and-go midfielder.

"Premier League, now I have my doubts. He's around the six-foot mark, so he's not small, but he is physically quite flimsy.

"Everyone who comes from South American football to the Premier League says the same thing: 'You've got to play quicker. You must know what you're going to do with the ball before it comes.'

"In a Premier League midfield, I think he could be eaten up. I wouldn't see him as a player who's Premier League ready at the moment."

Should Nottingham Forest bring back Danilo instead?

© Imago / IMAGO / HMB-Media

Rather than Bontempo, Vickery believes Forest should consider a familiar face in Danilo.

The 25-year-old broke his ankle on the opening day of the 2024-25 season against Bournemouth, and he joined Botafogo the following summer in a club-record deal worth around €22m (£19.2m).

Danilo was in superb form during the first half of 2026 and earned a place in Brazil's World Cup squad, but his hopes of securing a move to a Premier League side playing in the Champions League have yet to materialise.

"Forest could do a lot worse than get the left-footed, strong, quick-thinking, versatile Danilo back," Vickery added.

"At the moment, he's a better bet than Gabriel Bontempo, who is certainly one for the long term rather than now."

Danilo scored six goals and set up four more in 10 appearances for Nottingham Forest and was also linked with Manchester United during the summer transfer window.