Mauricio Pochettino has officially begun his Manchester United reign, but his first press conferences at Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and the United States offer a revealing insight into how he intends to tackle the crisis at Old Trafford.

The Argentine arrived in Manchester on Wednesday, November 18, having completed his final international assignment with the United States, and faces an immediate challenge against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

United sit 18th in the Premier League after winning just one of their opening 10 matches, with Michael Carrick's dismissal leaving Pochettino responsible for restoring confidence to a squad struggling for results.

The 54-year-old has inherited troubled teams before, although few appointments have offered such little preparation time before a fixture of this magnitude.

Looking back at his opening statements in four previous jobs reveals a recurring approach: Pochettino tends to publicly back the players he inherits, avoid making immediate transfer demands and emphasise the importance of collective responsibility.

Those principles have helped him transform some teams, but his experiences at PSG and Chelsea also demonstrate that they do not guarantee success.

What Pochettino promised at Tottenham, PSG and Chelsea

When Pochettino arrived at Tottenham in 2014, the club were searching for stability after a disappointing campaign under Andre Villas-Boas and Tim Sherwood.

The Argentine had built his reputation at Southampton, where his energetic pressing system and ability to develop young players attracted considerable attention.

At his first major press engagement with Spurs, he resisted suggestions that widespread recruitment was necessary.

"We have an unbelievable squad with unbelievable players," Pochettino insisted.

"The most important thing is to develop our players and to provide the best team to play on the pitch."

His message was clear: improving the existing squad would take priority over demanding new signings.

That approach eventually helped Tottenham establish themselves among the Premier League's leading clubs.

Pochettino guided Spurs to second place in 2016-17 and reached the Champions League final in 2019, although he departed later that year without winning a trophy.

His appointment at PSG in January 2021 presented a different challenge.

Rather than developing a relatively young Premier League squad, Pochettino inherited a team containing established superstars, including Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

During his introductory press conference, the Argentine again rejected the idea of imposing a rigid tactical system regardless of the available personnel.

Discussing the roles of Neymar and Mbappe, he explained that his responsibility was to find positions in which they could express their abilities and become decisive.

He also emphasised that a team's behaviour with and without possession mattered more than the formation displayed on paper.

The flexibility he promised was tested by the demands of managing an exceptionally talented squad.

Although PSG won Ligue 1 in 2021-22, Pochettino failed to deliver the Champions League success the club wanted and departed that summer.

Chelsea offered another rebuilding assignment in 2023.

The Blues had finished 12th in the Premier League after a turbulent campaign, and Pochettino was tasked with restoring their competitiveness following extensive changes to the playing squad.

At his first press conference, he acknowledged that performances alone would not satisfy expectations at Stamford Bridge.

"My target is to win," he declared.

The Argentine also expressed confidence in the club's sporting structure, explaining that he had accepted the owners' strategic plan rather than seeking greater authority over recruitment.

His Chelsea side eventually recovered to finish sixth and reached the EFL Cup final, but an inconsistent campaign ended with his departure by mutual consent in May 2024.

The experience demonstrated the difficulty of introducing a long-term playing philosophy while facing pressure for immediate results.

© Iconsport / Matt McNulty / Spi, Azzuu

How Pochettino's USA message could shape his Man United approach

Pochettino's introductory press conference with the United States in September 2024 provided perhaps the clearest indication of the demands United's players can expect.

The former Tottenham manager made collective effort central to his philosophy, insisting that individual talent would only be effective within a properly organised team.

"But when we don't have the ball, we need to run, we need to be aggressive, we need to be competitive," he explained.

He also stressed that his coaching staff needed to create an environment in which players understood their responsibilities and could express their abilities.

That message carries particular relevance at Old Trafford.

United have conceded 19 goals in their opening 10 Premier League matches and have struggled to produce the collective intensity required to compete consistently.

Pochettino's preference for coordinated pressing could offer one route towards improvement, although implementing those principles will require time and careful management of the squad's physical condition.

His previous appointments suggest that he is unlikely to begin by publicly criticising individual players or demanding a major January overhaul.

At Tottenham, PSG and Chelsea, his introductory message focused on working with the players already available, with recruitment generally left to the club's decision-makers.

That approach may be particularly important at United, where the relationship between the head coach and the sporting department will come under scrutiny as the January transfer window approaches.

Pochettino also has a record of improving young players, an asset for a squad featuring talents such as Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Benjamin Sesko.

However, the circumstances surrounding his arrival leave little opportunity for a gradual introduction.

Unlike at Chelsea, where he benefited from a full pre-season, the Argentine has only a handful of training sessions before facing Liverpool.

United's position in the relegation zone also creates a more urgent challenge than the long-term projects he initially discussed at Tottenham or with the United States.

His opening press conferences across those four jobs suggest he will seek to protect his players publicly while demanding greater effort and discipline behind the scenes.

Whether those familiar principles can produce an immediate response will become clearer at Anfield, where Pochettino faces one of the most difficult possible introductions to life as Manchester United manager.