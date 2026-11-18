In danger of falling further behind Arsenal in the Premier League table, Manchester City host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium for Saturday's lunchtime clash.
Enzo Maresca's men suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest before the international break, marking their third consecutive top-flight loss after setbacks against Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion in October.
Those losses have left third-placed Man City trailing league-leading Arsenal by six points after 10 matches, but they will welcome the chance to face the West London side they have defeated in 10 consecutive matches to restore much-needed confidence.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash against Fulham, who lie 15th in the rankings on 10 points.
Antoine Semenyo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: December 19 (vs. Hull City)
Antonine Semenyo is facing around eight weeks on the sidelines after a knee injury sustained against Ipswich Town on October 17.
Marc Guehi
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Hip
Possible return date: Unknown
Guehi was substituted during the defeat to Forest before the international break, prompting his withdrawal from Thomas Tuchel's England squad.
The centre-back's chances of featuring against the Cottagers are understood to be slim ahead of Saturday's clash.
Abdukodir Khusanov
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Knock
Possible return date: Unknown
Despite playing the full 90 minutes in Man City's defeat by Forest, Khusanov missed Uzbekistan's matches during the hiatus due to an apparent knock.
The defender will be assessed before Fulham visit the Etihad this weekend.
MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST
Man City have no suspended players for this match.