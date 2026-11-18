In danger of falling further behind Arsenal in the Premier League table, Manchester City host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium for Saturday's lunchtime clash.

Enzo Maresca's men suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest before the international break, marking their third consecutive top-flight loss after setbacks against Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion in October.

Those losses have left third-placed Man City trailing league-leading Arsenal by six points after 10 matches, but they will welcome the chance to face the West London side they have defeated in 10 consecutive matches to restore much-needed confidence.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash against Fulham, who lie 15th in the rankings on 10 points.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates, Sportimage Ltd, Alamy Live News

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: December 19 (vs. Hull City)

Antonine Semenyo is facing around eight weeks on the sidelines after a knee injury sustained against Ipswich Town on October 17.

© Iconsport / Lee Keuneke, Every Second Media, Alamy Live News

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hip

Possible return date: Unknown

Guehi was substituted during the defeat to Forest before the international break, prompting his withdrawal from Thomas Tuchel's England squad.

The centre-back's chances of featuring against the Cottagers are understood to be slim ahead of Saturday's clash.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: Unknown

Despite playing the full 90 minutes in Man City's defeat by Forest, Khusanov missed Uzbekistan's matches during the hiatus due to an apparent knock.

The defender will be assessed before Fulham visit the Etihad this weekend.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.