Inter Miami begin their MLS Cup title defence on Saturday when they host the Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium in game one of that best-of-three series.

The defending champions finished second in the Eastern Conference by two points, drawing their final regular-season outing at home to Charlotte FC, 3-3, while the Crew snuck in as the seventh seed with a thrilling 4-3 win over the Chicago Fire.

Match preview

Miami will hope to take the first step toward more history on Saturday as they aim to become the first Eastern Conference club this century to capture consecutive MLS Cups.

If they can pull it off, they would be the first MLS side to do so since the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2011 and 2012 and the second ever to achieve that feat in the East, after DC United..

Kily Gonzalez has seen his team drop points in three of their last four league encounters, though they have only suffered one defeat since October.

Thanks in large part to captain Lionel Messi, Miami led the regular season in goals with 80, one fewer than they managed a year ago.

The Herons also led the league in goals per match (2.4) and have netted three or more times in four of their last five post-season outings.

Saturday will mark the first time they meet Columbus in the playoffs, and Inter Miami having never lost a home game against the Crew.

© Iconsport / Zuma

A team that could barely buy a win at the start of the regular season could seemingly do no wrong down the stretch of it.

The Crew began 2026 without a win in their first five league games but will enter the playoffs as one of the hottest teams remaining, riding a six-match winning streak.

Laurent Courtois has unlocked this team’s scoring potential, with Columbus netting multiple times in nine straight MLS affairs, with three or more goals in four of those instances.

This weekend they can end a three-match playoff losing run away from home, having won just one post-season affair since lifting the MLS Cup in 2023.

As potent as they have been in front of goal lately, this side have rarely shown much defensive poise away from home, conceding three or more goals in seven MLS games this year outside of ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

Columbus won their only previous playoff game in the Sunshine State, defeating Orlando City 2-0 in 2023 en route to winning the MLS Cup later that year.

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

Columbus Crew Major League Soccer form:

Columbus Crew form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / JC Ruiz/SUSA

A shoulder issue will likely keep Mateo Silvetti on the Miami sidelines on Saturday, while Tadeo Allende is dealing with a knee problem, Israel Boatwright is recovering from a cruciate ligament tear and Cesar Abadia is doubtful due to a groin strain.

Messi finished the regular season as the top goalscorer for a second year running, though it was Ian Fray, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul who netted for them on Decision Day.

There is one injury concern on the Columbus side heading into this encounter as Wessam Abou Ali is doubtful because of a knee injury.

Gonzalo Tapia notched a brace for the Crew against the Fire, with Anass Zaroury and Brais Mendez also scoring, with the latter netting the winner in stoppage time.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

St. Clair; Fray, Casemiro, Micael, Reguilon; De Paul, Bright, Segovia; Messi, Suarez, Berterame

Columbus Crew possible starting lineup:

Schulte; Farsi, Moreira, Zawadzki, Amundsen; Zaroury, Chambost, Bangoura, Habroune, Rodriguez, Tapia

We say: Inter Miami 4-2 Columbus Crew

We often see these teams throw caution to the wind and play in an all-out attack mode, and if that happens, as we anticipate in game one, the home team is more likely to come out on top given their firepower.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.