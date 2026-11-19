Appearing in the MLS Cup playoffs for the first time since 2023, the New England Revolution will welcome the Philadelphia Union to Gillette Stadium for game one of that best-of-three series on Saturday.

The Revs finished the regular season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, losing 1-0 to Orlando City on Decision Day, while the Union wound up in sixth, defeating Toronto 4-1 in their final match before the playoffs.

Match preview

It has been quite the first year for Marko Mitrovic in New England as the Serbian helped the club improve by 22 points from the 2025 regular season.

They earned twice as many victories in 2026 when compared to 2025, including seven more on home soil.

That said, they enter the post-season on a bit of a downward spiral, losing their last two league fixtures and scoring just one goal over that stretch.

At the same time, the club will try to end a four-match losing run in the post-season Saturday and win their first MLS Cup playoff encounter at Foxborough since the 2020 Play-in Round, when they beat Montreal 2-1.

Among all the 2026 Eastern Conference playoff teams, the Revolution were one the best defensively, conceding the second fewest goals (47).

On Saturday, they can extend their winning run versus Philly to three matches, having triumphed in both league games against them this year, including a come-from-behind 2-1 victory at Gillette Stadium in May.

© Iconsport / Kyle Rodden/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA

New England were not the only team with a great comeback story in 2026, as the Union transformed dramatically after an early-season slump.

Ryan Richter turned this team around, losing just two matches since taking charge in late May, after Philly had won just one of their first 15 league fixtures of the year.

Down the stretch of the campaign, however, the club regressed a little, dropping points in four of their last five regular season encounters.

This weekend they can snap a two-match winless run away from home versus MLS opposition, collecting six domestic victories in 2026, two fewer than the year before.

The Union have won two of their last three MLS playoff games as the visitors, including a 3-0 win at the Chicago Fire in 2025.

Philly have won three of their last four meetings with the Revs domestically and eliminated them from the 2023 post-season, winning that best-of-three first round series 2-0.

New England Revolution Major League Soccer form:

Philadelphia Union Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Susa

Both Peyton Miller and Leonardo Campana are questionable for New England in game one due to lower-body issues, while Jack Harrison is doubtful with a quad strain.

Carles Gil was massive in the Revs turnaround campaign, leading the league in key passes (97) while Matt Turner became the third player in club history to play in every minute of a 34-game regular season.

At Philadelphia, goalkeeper Andre Blake left their last match with a groin injury, but could be ready to return, while Milan Illoski has a sore hamstring, Jesus Bueno is questionable because of a knee issue, as is Alejandro Bedoya with an eye injury and Japhet Sery Larsen is doubtful due to a concussion.

Cavan Sullivan netted a brace on Decision Day, with his brother Quinn also scoring and Bruno Damiani converting a penalty in the triumph.

New England Revolution possible starting lineup:

Turner; Feingold, Kohler, Fofana, Sands; Gil, Polster, Yueill; Fagundez, Turgeman, Gazdag

Philadelphia Union possible starting lineup:

Blake; Westfield, Pierre, Harriel, Wagner; C. Sullivan, Jean Jacques, Lukic, Vassilev; Damiani, Q. Sullivan

We say: New England Revolution 1-0 Philadelphia Union

The first match in the post-season is often nerve-racking for both teams, but we believe the experience and creativity of Gil will enable the Revs to unlock the Union defence and put them on top.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.