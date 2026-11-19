Manchester United have reportedly entered a three-way race alongside Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona to land red-hot Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis.

Recently appointed Red Devils boss Mauricio Pochettino is desperate to reinforce his frontline during the January window, with the Old Trafford board poised to hand him a hefty transfer war chest.

Pavlidis has established himself among Europe's deadliest finishers this campaign, netting an astonishing 11 times across just 11 Liga Portugal outings.

The 27-year-old Greece star is believed to fancy a move to England's top flight and is seen as an instant improvement on the regularly sidelined Benjamin Sesko.

Now entering his prime, the ex-AZ Alkmaar attacker would bring immediate goals to Manchester without hampering the young Slovenian's future prospects once he regains match fitness.

Which other forwards is Pochettino eyeing?

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Reports from CaughtOffside suggest Pavlidis features on a four-man shortlist of leading number nines currently under review by United prior to the mid-season market.

Pochettino is likewise rumoured to favour a link-up with Galatasaray talisman Victor Osimhen, a player the Argentine actively pursued while in charge at Chelsea.

Even so, a January raid for the Nigeria international looks improbable right now given his sky-high price tag and hefty salary expectations.

Ex-Brentford frontman Ivan Toney stays in the frame as a sensible stopgap option, thanks to his prior knowledge of Pochettino and eagerness for a Premier League comeback.

United scouts are also keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy as a possible squad addition, although the 30-year-old is not viewed as a priority target at Old Trafford.

Will Man United strengthen their backline too?

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Apart from recruiting a proven finisher, United chiefs are ready to back Pochettino with new faces at the back come January.

Reinforcements at centre-half and left-back are widely anticipated as the Argentine manager attempts to halt his side's woeful league slide.

Much-admired Como stopper Jacobo Ramon stays firmly on the recruitment team's radar for the future, yet luring him out of Italy mid-season looks a tall order.

Elsewhere, Villarreal and USA defender Alex Freeman has been loosely touted for an Old Trafford transfer, though any pursuit is still in its infancy.