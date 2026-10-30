Preview: New England Revolution vs Inter Miami - prediction, team news, lineups

The New England Revolution could clinch second place in the Eastern Conference on Sunday, when they host Inter Miami in MLS action at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

A 3-2 win over the New York Red Bulls in midweek has the Revs sitting second in the East, two points above Miami, who drew 2-2 at home to FC Cincinnati.

Match preview

The Revolution have come a long way from a year ago and are building some nice momentum heading into the MLS Cup playoffs.

A win on Sunday would guarantee Marko Mitrovic’s men are the second seed in the East heading into the post-season, their first playoff appearance since 2023.

At the same time, winning this game would also ensure they end the regular season with 60 or more points for only the second time in club history after previously doing so in 2021 when they set a then-MLS record for points in a single campaign (73).

That record has since been broken by Miami (74 points in 2024), but New England can equal a single-season club record for home wins by collecting maximum points on Sunday.

Entering this weekend, they are on a four-match winning run in this competition, with a chance to claim five straight domestic victories for the first time since 2021.

If they win their remaining two league outings before the playoffs, they would reach at least 20 wins in a single regular season for only the second time in franchise history, after the 2021 team (22).

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Miami hit a minor rough patch down the stretch of October, and that could cost them second place in the East.

The only way they can change that is for the reigning MLS Cup champions to end the regular season with more points than the Revs, as the latter boast three more wins, which would serve as the first tiebreaker if needed.

Kily Gonzalez’s men will try to snap a two-match winless run in MLS on Sunday and avoid suffering consecutive domestic away defeats for the first time all year.

In 2026, Inter Miami have failed to win four league fixtures when netting first, dropping nine points as a result, though they have not lost a regular-season away match when scoring first since 2023 (5-2 loss at Atlanta United).

They have a chance on Sunday to reach double digits for away wins in this competition for only the second time in club history, after earning 11 MLS road wins in 2024.

The Herons are unbeaten in their last five league meetings with the Revs, while winning their last two visits to Gillette Stadium.

New England Revolution Major League Soccer form:

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

Team News

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Due to a hamstring strain, the Revs will likely be without Alhassan Yusuf, while Jack Harrison is doubtful because of a sore quad and former Miami striker Leonardo Campana is unlikely to feature as he deals with a lower-body injury.

Dor Turgeman netted a brace on Wednesday, with Daniel Gazdag scoring the winner in a match which saw midfielder Carles Gil become only the eighth player in MLS history to reach 100 regular-season assists.

At Miami, Mateo Silvetti is still dealing with a shoulder issue, Tadeo Allende has a knee injury and Israel Boatwright is out because of a cruciate ligament tear.

Lionel Messi, the frontrunner for a historic third successive MLS MVP award, leads the league with 25 goals but has failed to score or assist in his last two games, while Luis Suarez and Riquelme Fillipi netted in their draw versus Cincy.

New England Revolution possible starting lineup:

Turner; Feingold, Kohler, Wynder, Miller; Gil, Polster, Yueill; Langoni, Turgeman, Gazdag

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

St. Clair; Lujan, Casemiro, Micael, Fray; De Paul, Ayala, Morales; Messi, Suarez, Berterame

We say: New England Revolution 2-2 Inter Miami

Given their experience and talent, finishing second may not mean as much to Miami as it does to the Revs, which is why we may see an entertaining game, with the visitors probably happy to walk away with one point.

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