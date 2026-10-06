Liverpool, Arsenal among clubs 'tracking' 18y/o left-back after international breakthrough

Liverpool and Arsenal are among the clubs reportedly tracking New England Revolution defender Peyton Miller.

The teenager has been part of the New England Revolution setup since the age of 13 and has made 25 senior appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

Miller became the second-youngest player in Revolution history when he made his first-team debut in 2024 at the age of 16, and his rapid rise has continued after making his senior United States debut against Mexico under Mauricio Pochettino.

The 18-year-old is widely viewed as a typical modern-day left-back, combining athleticism with versatility, and several European clubs have taken a keen interest in signing him.

Liverpool, Arsenal among clubs tracking Peyton Miller?

© Imago

According to a report from TeamTalk, a host of clubs, including Arsenal and Liverpool, have shown strong interest in Miller, who could be in line for an eye-catching move to a major European club in the future.

Along with those two clubs, Premier League rivals Chelsea were also reportedly present in Arizona to watch Miller make his international bow.

Scouts from both Manchester clubs were also in attendance, while Barcelona have reportedly done work on the highly-rated defender.

While the player's stock is rising rapidly, he is happy at New England and remains focused on his development at the club.

Miller has a long-term contract with the Revolution until 2030, and the club are not looking to transfer him anytime soon, although the growing interest from Europe's biggest clubs puts them in a strong position if and when they decide to cash in.

Liverpool need a left-back more than Arsenal

© Iconsport / PA Images

The Gunners have Riccardo Calafiori as their first-choice left-back, while Mikel Arteta also has Jurrien Timber, Piero Hincapie and Myles Lewis-Skelly as alternative options.

Liverpool could be particularly interested, as left-back is an area that may require attention next summer, especially if they decide to part ways with Kostas Tsimikas.

Milos Kerkez, who returned to Liverpool from Hungary duty early after picking up a suspension, is the first-choice option for Andoni Iraola, but the former Bournemouth full-back has yet to fully convince.