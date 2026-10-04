Liverpool team news: Early boost for Man City clash as defender leaves international duty

Liverpool have received an early boost ahead of the Premier League fixture against Manchester City on October 11.

Andoni Iraola's side will return from the extended international break sitting in sixth position in the Premier League table.

Given the ongoing controversy involving Man City and the Premier League, Liverpool will view the game as the perfect opportunity to involve themselves in the early race for the title.

However, all 20 Premier League clubs are waiting for a wide array of players to return after international duty.

In the case of Milos Kerkez, though, Liverpool will have the defender back at the club's training ground earlier than anticipated.

© Iconsport / Balazs Popal, Gonzales Photo, Alamy

Why is Milos Kerkez leaving Hungary duty?

On Friday night, Kerkez starred as Hungary recorded a 1-0 victory over Georgia in the UEFA Nations League.

Kerkez scored the only goal of that game, but the left-back would pick up a yellow card in the second half.

As it was his second caution in the space of three fixtures, the 22-year-old will now serve a one-match ban.

According to the official X account of the Hungarian Football Federation, Kerkez has now left the squad.

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Will Kerkez start for Liverpool against Man City?

Knowing him from their days at Bournemouth, it has not been a surprise that Kerkez has been heavily involved for Liverpool under Iraola.

He has started four of Liverpool's five Premier League fixtures, including completing the 90 minutes on three occasions.

The expectation is that he will retain his spot at left-back for the showdown with Man City.