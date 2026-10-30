Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'line up' towering £37.7m-rated defender after Maxence Lacroix injury

Chelsea are understood to be preparing a January move for highly rated Como centre-back Jacobo Ramon.

The 21-year-old has become a key presence in Lombardy since joining from Real Madrid in the summer of 2025.

Ramon was instrumental in helping Cesc Fabregas's side secure Champions League qualification last season and has continued to flourish on the European stage.

The Spain Under-21 international recently produced a commanding display at the back as Como claimed a memorable European win over Manchester United.

Chelsea 'line up' January swoop for Ramon

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

According to the Daily Mail, the impressive recent performances from the young Spaniard have caught the attention of the Chelsea hierarchy.

Xabi Alonso knows the defender well, having previously worked with him during his time in Real Madrid’s youth set-up.

The report says the west London club will face strong competition for his signature from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal.

A move for the player, valued at €45m (£37.7m) by Transfermarkt, could prove complicated, with Real Madrid holding a 50 per cent sell-on clause and an unspecified buy-back option.

Chelsea are said to have been monitoring the promising centre-back since January 2025, when they ultimately missed out on fellow defensive target Jeremy Jacquet, who joined Liverpool.

Could Ramon replace injured Lacroix?

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Chelsea could be forced to accelerate their pursuit of a new centre-back after Maxence Lacroix hobbled off with a hamstring injury during their Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool.

No Blues defender has played more Premier League minutes than Lacroix this season, leaving a significant potential void in Alonso's defensive line.

Given Wesley Fofana's inconsistency and Josh Acheampong mostly playing right-back under Alonso, the Londoners' interest in the Como star is understandable.