Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their search for a successor to English gem JJ Gabriel, with the Red Devils making the signing of a Ligue 1 prodigy their priority.
It was an open secret, but it is now official. In a message posted on his Instagram account, JJ Gabriel confirmed his departure from Manchester United.
Unwilling to sign his first professional contract with the Red Devils, because of a lack of recognition that has prevented him from playing a single game for the first team, the 16-year-old hopeful has no shortage of suitors for the next stage of a career that is only just beginning.
Wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, JJ Gabriel is currently tipped to join Real Madrid in a deal estimated at around £12.8m (€15m). For their part, the Red Devils, now managed by Argentine boss Mauricio Pochettino, have probably anticipated the loss of their attacking midfielder for some time.
He scored 34 goals in 35 games in all competitions with the various youth teams without ever breaking into the first team.
Manchester United step up pursuit of Mezian Mesloub
Behind the scenes, the Old Trafford club appear to have already made a decision on a successor for JJ Gabriel.
According to information from ManUtd Addicts, relayed by the specialist website Africa Foot, Manchester United want to sign a Ligue 1 prodigy: Mezian Mesloub. Very advanced talks have reportedly taken place over the Lens player’s arrival in England.
While no deadline has been mentioned, the Portuguese hopeful could reportedly be signed by Manchester United before being loaned straight back to Lens. The English club would thus get their hands on the player ahead of the other suitors, while allowing Lens to keep him for some time yet.
Mezian Mesloub’s rise at Lens
A product of the Gaillette academy, Mezian Mesloub made his first-team debut in the 2025-26 season, in the 33rd Ligue 1 game against Nantes (1-0), when he made his mark by scoring the only goal of the match shortly after coming on.
But it is above all this season, 2026-27, that his playing time has increased sharply: eight games, including five in Ligue 1, one start and one assist in Lens’ only Champions League win so far, away at Slavia Prague (3-2).
While it is probably inconceivable for Lens to part with Mesloub so quickly, his progress and contract situation inevitably attract interest.
Wanted by Benfica and PSV Eindhoven, the Martigues native signed his first professional contract last summer, until June 2030, with last season’s Ligue 1 runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain. That gives Lens hope of one day making a very good sale for a player whose market value rose from just £425,000 (€500,000) to £6.8m (€8m) between June and September 2026.