Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their search for a successor to English gem JJ Gabriel, with the Red Devils making the signing of a Ligue 1 prodigy their priority.

It was an open secret, but it is now official. In a message posted on his Instagram account, JJ Gabriel confirmed his departure from Manchester United.

Unwilling to sign his first professional contract with the Red Devils, because of a lack of recognition that has prevented him from playing a single game for the first team, the 16-year-old hopeful has no shortage of suitors for the next stage of a career that is only just beginning.

Wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, JJ Gabriel is currently tipped to join Real Madrid in a deal estimated at around £12.8m (€15m). For their part, the Red Devils, now managed by Argentine boss Mauricio Pochettino, have probably anticipated the loss of their attacking midfielder for some time.

He scored 34 goals in 35 games in all competitions with the various youth teams without ever breaking into the first team.

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Manchester United step up pursuit of Mezian Mesloub

Behind the scenes, the Old Trafford club appear to have already made a decision on a successor for JJ Gabriel.

According to information from ManUtd Addicts, relayed by the specialist website Africa Foot, Manchester United want to sign a Ligue 1 prodigy: Mezian Mesloub. Very advanced talks have reportedly taken place over the Lens player’s arrival in England.

While no deadline has been mentioned, the Portuguese hopeful could reportedly be signed by Manchester United before being loaned straight back to Lens. The English club would thus get their hands on the player ahead of the other suitors, while allowing Lens to keep him for some time yet.