Diogo Dalot has become one of the targets of Manchester United supporters’ dissatisfaction, but Gary Neville believes the Portuguese full-back is far from being one of the squad’s main problems.

The former Manchester United captain came out in defence of his fellow right-back after the boos Dalot received at Old Trafford and said he would get rid of other players before parting with the number two.

The criticism comes at a time of instability for Manchester United, who are struggling to find consistency in the Premier League and are again facing questions over the individual performances of their players. Dalot was one of the negative protagonists in the draw with Aston Villa, particularly because of the penalty he conceded, and his substitution during the game was greeted with celebrations by the home fans.

‘I would be getting rid of some players before Dalot. Dalot got booed last week at Old Trafford and I was really surprised at that’ - the former full-back said on the ‘Stick to Football’ podcast.

Man United: Neville highlights Dalot’s versatility and willingness

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In Neville’s view, Dalot is receiving excessive criticism for frequently playing out of his natural position. The Portuguese is a right-back, but has also been used on the left side, either as a full-back or wing-back, depending on the team’s needs.

The former Manchester United player stressed that this change of role requires adaptation and that Dalot shows a positive attitude in accepting the tasks given to him by the manager.

‘If you put me at left wing-back or left-back, and I am a right-back, and he is too, I would say: “No way, why are you putting me there?”’

The pundit, however, believes Dalot has shown a willingness to help the team, even when he has to play in a position different from the one in which he feels most comfortable.

‘Instead, Dalot literally sticks his hand up and says: “Go on, I’ll play there, I will do anything for the team”. I never see him shirk anything, I never look at him and think he could try harder’ - he added.

Neville’s defence does not mean the full-back is free from criticism of his performances. The Portuguese struggled against Aston Villa and conceded a penalty that contributed to the result. The former captain, however, believes individual performance needs to be analysed within the context of a squad with collective problems and players often shifted out of their usual roles.

Neville wants other Man United exits

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Neville also compared Dalot with other members of Manchester United’s defensive unit and said there are players who should be sold before the Portuguese. The former full-back specifically named Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt.

‘I watch defenders very closely and, if you ask me, I would be getting rid of Mazraoui, well gone, before him, I would be getting rid of Martinez well before him, I would be getting rid of De Ligt gone before him.’

The opinion stands out because the three players named have also faced questions at different points of the season. Mazraoui has been used in different defensive roles, while Martinez has dealt with injury problems and controversy. De Ligt, meanwhile, has also been subject to the team’s fluctuations in performance and changes to the defensive set-up.

Dalot joined Manchester United in 2018 from Porto and has had different spells at the club. After a loan at Milan, he returned to Old Trafford and earned a place in the team, particularly during the 2022-23 season. Since then, he has become a regular presence, although his use on both sides of defence has fuelled debate about his best position.

While the club try to find stability, the Portuguese remains a recurring option in defence. For Neville, the pressure on the full-back should not be greater than that directed at other players who, in his assessment, have performed worse or contributed less to the team’s needs.