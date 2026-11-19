Manchester United are preparing to strengthen their attack in the January transfer window, with new boss Mauricio Pochettino already keen to add more firepower.

The Argentine is understood to have put four main centre-forward targets on his winter 'wishlist', including a prolific striker also attracting interest from former club and top-flight rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Benfica talisman Vangelis Pavlidis has emerged as a particularly exciting possibility after an outstanding start to the season in Portugal.

Man Utd ready to join Vangelis Pavlidis transfer battle

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The Red Devils are ready to spend significantly to back Pochettino in January, with Benfica striker Pavlidis among the names under consideration, according to reports.

Spurs and Barcelona have also been linked with the Greece international, who is said to be open to a move to the Premier League in 2027.

One source revealed: "Pochettino is eager to make sure United have more of a goal threat. He's already been discussing names, and Vangelis Pavlidis is someone who fits the bill."

Pavlidis is not the only striker on United's radar, with Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen also admired by Pochettino. However, a deal for the Nigerian is considered less realistic due to his substantial transfer fee and wage demands.

Former Brentford forward Ivan Toney is another option, while Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy is being monitored as a potential rotation option, too.

Vangelis Pavlidis viewed as an instant Benjamin Sesko upgrade

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Pavlidis has scored 19 goals in 19 appearances across all competitions this season, while also providing four assists. His remarkable return means he has found the net once every 72 minutes on average.

The 27-year-old's immense goalscoring numbers make him an attractive proposition for United, particularly with Benjamin Sesko having struggled with injuries.

His current form suggests he could provide an immediate improvement to Pochettino's attacking options, offering a reliable source of goals during the second half of the campaign.

Importantly, Pavlidis' age does not necessarily have to come at the expense of Sesko's long-term development, with the Slovenian still viewed as part of United's future once fully fit.

Osimhen may be the more ambitious acquisition, but Pavlidis appears to offer a potentially more attainable solution without sacrificing significant attacking quality.

If United are serious about challenging at the top end of the Premier League, adding a striker with 19 goals already this season could be a major step forward.