Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'extensively' scouting £85m goal machine scoring every 67 minutes

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping a close eye on Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis ahead of the January transfer window.

The Greece international has been in sensational form this season, scoring 14 goals in just 13 appearances across all competitions.

However, Spurs could face stiff competition from LaLiga outfit Barcelona and other European giants, while Benfica will be reluctant to sanction a mid-season departure.

Spurs eye Benfica talisman Vangelis Pavlidis

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According to Caught Offside, Spurs have been scouting Pavlidis 'extensively', with it suggested that the 27-year-old is firmly on their radar ahead of January.

The Greek striker has registered 14 goals and three assists in 13 appearances this season, finding the net every 67 minutes on average. His prolific start follows two consecutive campaigns in which he scored 30 goals in all competitions.

Spurs are not the only club monitoring his situation, with Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Fulham also admirers. Barcelona, AC Milan and Juventus are among the European sides keeping tabs on the Benfica forward.

Despite the growing interest, a January move appears difficult. Benfica are reluctant to sell during the season and have protected Pavlidis with a €100m (£85m) release clause, meaning interested clubs may have to wait until the summer to negotiate a more realistic fee.

The 27-year-old is understood to be open to moving to England, but Barcelona could offer an equally attractive destination as they consider their long-term options at centre-forward.

A new striker is Roberto De Zerbi's priority in January

© Iconsport / PA Images

Tottenham's reported interest makes sense, with a new striker expected to be a major priority for Roberto De Zerbi when the transfer window opens.

Dominic Solanke and Omar Marmoush have yet to provide the consistent attacking output Spurs need, leaving room for another option capable of leading the line.

Pavlidis is not necessarily a guaranteed upgrade, particularly given the adjustment required when moving from Portuguese football to the Premier League. However, his current numbers are difficult to ignore.

14 goals and three assists in just 13 appearances is an exceptional return, while his record of 30 goals in each of the previous two seasons suggests this is not simply a brief purple patch.

The reported £85m valuation would make any deal a significant investment, and Benfica's reluctance to sell in January could complicate matters.

Nevertheless, if Pavlidis maintains this form, Spurs would be wise to keep him on their shortlist. He may not be a risk-free solution, but his proven finishing and consistency make him an appealing candidate to strengthen De Zerbi's attack.