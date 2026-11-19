Without a win in any competition for almost a month, under-pressure Wouter Vrancken takes his Hearts side to Dens Park this weekend to face Dundee as the Scottish Premiership returns following the international break.

The Dee headed into the international break in fifth place after a narrow 2-1 defeat to St Johnstone, while the Jambos suffered a third consecutive loss after being thrashed 5-2 at home by an in-form Falkirk side.

Match preview

After a relatively quiet end to the 2025-26 season, during which Dundee neither threatened relegation nor came close to securing European football, Steven Pressley entered the new campaign hoping to take his side a step further.

Now approaching his 18th month in charge at Dens Park, Pressley has overseen five wins, two draws and five defeats in the opening 12 matches of the 2026-27 season, leaving the Dee fifth in the table and with an opportunity to leapfrog their upcoming opponents with a victory on Saturday afternoon.

Dundee won just one of their four matches leading up to the international break, a comfortable victory over bottom side Kilmarnock, while a draw against Rangers and 2-1 defeats to St Mirren and St Johnstone suggest the two-week stoppage may have come at a welcome time for Pressley's side.

A key factor behind their early-season fortunes has been their solid defensive record, with the side based on the north bank of the Firth of Tay conceding just 15 goals in their opening 12 Scottish Premiership outings, making their latest defeat all the more frustrating.

Dundee suffered an error-strewn defeat in the Tayside derby in Perth at the start of the month, losing 2-1 to St Johnstone, and will know that individual mistakes have prevented them from climbing further up the table.

Despite their inconsistent form, the Dee remain just four points behind third-placed Falkirk, with a game in hand, and will know that a victory against a depleted Hearts side this weekend could further strengthen their impressive start to the campaign.

© Iconsport / Eric McCowat, Alamy Live News

As for the visitors, Hearts make the journey north from the Scottish capital on the back of three consecutive defeats across the Scottish League Cup, Conference League and Scottish Premiership.

Their cup run came to an end against rivals Hibernian before a 3-1 defeat to Swiss side Thun left them without a European victory all season, with a 5-2 league loss to high-flying Falkirk just days later only increasing the pressure on Vrancken.

An injury-hit Hearts side entered their latest Scottish Premiership fixture hoping to extend their 26-match unbeaten run at Tynecastle Park, but were left stunned after falling 4-0 behind at half-time before eventually losing 5-2, allowing John McGlynn's side to replace the Jambos in third place.

The humiliating defeat, which the Belgian boss described as "embarrassing" and a "disgrace", leaves Hearts 11 points behind league leaders Celtic, having held a seven-point advantage this time last year, and entering the final international break of the year knowing they need a significant points haul to get their campaign back on track.

A demanding 39-day period in which Hearts will play 11 matches before the end of the calendar year leaves precious little time for recovery, with their challenging schedule including encounters against Celtic and Rangers, another Edinburgh derby and three further Conference League fixtures in a league phase where their hopes of qualification are fading.

One positive for the Jambos is that they have won their last four meetings with Dundee, most recently coming from behind to secure a 2-1 victory in September thanks to two late goals, the second of which arrived in the 96th minute.

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

Hearts form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Dundee entered the international break without any further injury concerns following their defeat to St Johnstone and could therefore name an unchanged starting XI, although Pressley may be tempted to make alterations after some of his half-time substitutes impressed.

Joe Westley made an immediate impact after coming on at half-time, scoring less than three minutes later, and could now earn a starting place at the expense of either Ashley Hay or Bradley Fink.

Bobby Wales has not featured for the Dee in more than two months but is gradually working his way back to fitness and could make the matchday squad this weekend, although he will not be joined by Finlay Robertson or Simon Murray, who are both expected to remain sidelined until August 2027.

Meanwhile, Hearts' recent struggles could be partly put down to their ongoing injury crisis.

The Jambos are once again expected to be without as many as 11 players, with the Edinburgh-based side hoping to avoid any further setbacks before the January transfer window.

Players such as Stephen Kingsley, Tomas Magnusson and Blair Spittal are expected to return in the coming weeks, while Harry Milne and Calvin Miller are likely to remain sidelined for several months.

Dundee possible starting lineup:

Goodman; Wright, Astley, O. Bevan, Samuels; J. Bevan, Jones, Hamilton, Forrest; Westley, Fink

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Reus; Altena, Fagan-Walcott, Findlay, McCart; Mendy, Dhanda; Kerjota, Braga. McPake; Kabore

We say: Dundee 1-1 Hearts

Both sides have managed just two wins between them across their last four matches and will be desperate to enter the festive period with some positive momentum.

With little separating the teams in the table, we expect that to be reflected on the pitch, with the pair playing out a low-scoring draw as Scottish Premiership action resumes.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.