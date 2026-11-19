Millwall play host to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that would kick-start their playoff bid.

At a time when the Lions sit in 16th position in the Championship table, the Hoops make the trip to The Den in eighth place.

Match preview

While Alex Neil has credit in the bank after leading Millwall to last season's playoffs, the Scot knows that may run out at some stage.

Recording just two wins from 10 Championship matches since September 12 could create doubt in the mind of Millwall's hierarchy as they bid to replicate their 2025-26 achievements.

Not only have Millwall posted four defeats in six games, they suffered back-to-back 3-0 defeats to Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion before the international break.

Furthermore, their only clean sheet during that 10-match period came against bottom-of-the-table Preston North End.

In terms of home form, Millwall have recorded three wins and 11 points from seven games at The Den, but two of those victories have been versus Bolton Wanderers and Derby County, who are 18th and 23rd place respectively.

© Imago / Martin Dalton

Although QPR have also been inconsistent of late, they find themselves six points above Millwall in the table.

Five draws have been registered across a 10-game period, yet three wins have come from their last six outings.

Nevertheless, Julien Stephan's side have gone five matches without recording a victory away from Loftus Road, a run that includes successive defeats at Birmingham and Southampton.

Losing at those two clubs will be put into context, but collecting just nine points from seven away fixtures will need to improve in order to keep in contention for promotion.

QPR went into the international break having accumulated four points from home matches with Burnley and Lincoln City.

Millwall Championship form:

Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

As well as Derek Mazou-Sacko being suspended, Neil will inevitably make further changes to his Millwall XI.

Either Daniel Kelly or Casper de Norre, if he has recovered from injury, could return in midfield, while Romain Esse, Mihailo Ivanovic, Tairyk Arconte and Lyndon Dykes are all options for the final third.

The likes of Filip Marschall, Tristan Crama and Ryan Leonard are among those expected to remain on the sidelines.

Nicolas Madsen and Rumarn Burrell are both in line to return to the QPR squad for this fixture.

However, they may have to make do with a place on the substitutes' bench, with Stephan potentially against making alterations for this contest.

That said, Ilias Chair and Karamoko Dembele are pushing for opportunities in the final third.

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Crocombe; Osei-Tutu, Taylor, Cooper, Sturge; Kelly, Metcalfe; Neghli, Cundle, Esse; Ivanovic

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Charles; Adamson, Edwards, Dunne, Kemper; Varane, Kamara; Chair, Vale, Smyth; Kone

We say: Millwall 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

While QPR go into this contest in the better form, the international break came at the right time for Millwall. With home advantage in their favour, we feel that they will come through a competitive encounter with three points.

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