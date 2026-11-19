Barcelona want to prioritise signing a centre-back in the upcoming winter transfer window, but Hansi Flick also wants a new full-back.

Barcelona have won the last two La Liga titles, but have suffered two Champions League failures, in the semi-final against Inter Milan and in the quarter-final against Atletico Madrid.

The defence has always been the main reason for Flick’s side falling short. This has been confirmed again this season, with the heavy defeat away at Paris Saint-Germain (4-2) and the loss to Real Madrid (1-2).

After choosing not to reinforce the defensive axis this summer, Barcelona intend to address the problem in 2027. Flick wants to strengthen his defence with the signings of a centre-back and a full-back, according to Marca.

Barcelona will not stand in the way of Balde and Kounde this winter

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The Catalan club’s priority is to sign a centre-back. The La Liga champions are working hard and exploring multiple options in that area.

While Josko Gvardiol and Jonathan Tah are options to forget about, Lisandro Martinez has everything of an interesting option, with his contract at Manchester United expiring at the end of the season.

Indeed, Barcelona will have limited resources in the winter transfer window, unless Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde, who will not be held back if satisfactory offers arrive, leave. Faced with the disappointing performances of the Frenchman and the Spaniard, Barcelona are therefore also in search of a new full-back.

Full-back signing pushed back to next summer

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Joao Cancelo (32) is not the club’s future, while the two Masia graduates, Xavi Espart and Brian Farinas, are being used as full-backs but are midfielders by training.

‘Therefore, the arrival of a full-back is urgent and, barring a surprise, it will not happen in January. The aim is to sign one this summer for the following season’ - Marca noted.

Flick will therefore probably have to make do with his full-backs until the end of the season, before a planned arrival in the next summer transfer window. The Spanish outlet mentions right-back Pedro Porro as a way of strengthening that area, but the Spanish world champion is under contract with Tottenham Hotspur until June 2031.