Barcelona will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Villarreal on Sunday.

The Catalan giants remain top of the La Liga table on 33 points, three points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid in Spain's top flight.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their contest with Villarreal, who are eighth in the division.

Xavi Espart

© Iconsport / Bagu Blanco / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Espart is out for at least another month or so due to an ankle injury; the youngster faces a battle to be unavailable before the winter break in Spain.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Adductor

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Villarreal)

Olmo has recently been unavailable for selection due to an adductor injury, but the attacker could potentially be back on the field against Villarreal.

Roony Bardghji

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Bardghji was expected to leave Barcelona on loan during the summer transfer window before the news broke that he had suffered a torn ACL, which will sideline him for a significant period.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Villarreal)

Kounde has missed the team's last five matches due to an ankle injury, and the France international needs to be assessed ahead of the game with Villarreal.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hip

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Villarreal)

Cubarsi suffered a hip injury while representing Spain against England during the international break, so the defender is a major doubt for this contest.

Rodri

© Imago / Jose Breton / NurPhoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: December 2 (vs. Atletico Madrid)

Rodri sustained a hamstring injury during the team's recent Champions League clash against Aston Villa, but he could be back on the field in early December.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players banned for this match.