Barcelona will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Villarreal on Sunday.
The Catalan giants remain top of the La Liga table on 33 points, three points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid in Spain's top flight.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their contest with Villarreal, who are eighth in the division.
Xavi Espart
Status: Out
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: Unknown
Espart is out for at least another month or so due to an ankle injury; the youngster faces a battle to be unavailable before the winter break in Spain.
Dani Olmo
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Adductor
Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Villarreal)
Olmo has recently been unavailable for selection due to an adductor injury, but the attacker could potentially be back on the field against Villarreal.
Roony Bardghji
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Bardghji was expected to leave Barcelona on loan during the summer transfer window before the news broke that he had suffered a torn ACL, which will sideline him for a significant period.
Jules Kounde
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Villarreal)
Kounde has missed the team's last five matches due to an ankle injury, and the France international needs to be assessed ahead of the game with Villarreal.
Pau Cubarsi
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Hip
Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Villarreal)
Cubarsi suffered a hip injury while representing Spain against England during the international break, so the defender is a major doubt for this contest.
Rodri
© Imago / Jose Breton / NurPhoto
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: December 2 (vs. Atletico Madrid)
Rodri sustained a hamstring injury during the team's recent Champions League clash against Aston Villa, but he could be back on the field in early December.
BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST
Barcelona have no players banned for this match.