The 2026-27 Eredivisie season resumes with NEC welcoming PSV Eindhoven to Stadion de Goffert on Saturday evening, as both teams kick off matchday 13.

Both sides recorded impressive victories in their final outings before the November hiatus and will be aiming to build on that momentum.

Match preview

With Feyenoord and Ajax dropping points against Heerenveen and FC Twente earlier in the day, PSV travelled to the Kooi Stadium to face Cambuur with the opportunity to move top of the Eredivisie table - a chance they seized emphatically with a 5-2 triumph.

That was a much-needed response from Peter Bosz’s men, who had suffered a 2-1 defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League just four days earlier. Returning to winning ways prior to the break provided a timely boost for the reigning Dutch champions.

Playing before their title rivals gives De Rood-witten the chance to open up a four-point gap at the summit with a victory this weekend. However, away matches at NEC have been challenging recently, with the last four yielding just one win and 12 goals conceded.

PSV’s trip to Nijmegen is further complicated by a daunting assignment against Real Madrid next Tuesday, leaving Bosz with a delicate balancing act, especially after an international break in which several players were involved.

With a league-high six goals scored in the opening 15 minutes this season, Saturday’s visitors have an opportunity to exploit a notable weakness in NEC, who have conceded first in six of their last eight matches and in eight of the last ten meetings between the sides.

© Iconsport / Pro Shots

After a difficult start to the season, NEC appear to be getting back on track, as a 3-2 victory over FC Utrecht on November 8 secured back-to-back wins for the first time since August and made three victories from their last five outings (D1, L1).

While confidence appears to be returning, Dick Schreuder’s side have yet to solve their defensive issues, conceding in 19 consecutive matches across all competitions; their last shutout came in the season opener against Olympiacos.

Having failed to keep a clean sheet in 20 consecutive meetings with PSV, the Eniesee know they will need to deliver in attack to stand any chance of success and have shown they can, scoring at least three goals in five of the last six encounters against this weekend’s opponents.

Saturday’s hosts also face a looming European assignment, giving Schreuder additional selection considerations as he seeks a third consecutive win over his opposite number in 2026, following two victories in March just 11 days apart.

For all of NEC’s recent renaissance, they are one of two Eredivisie teams - alongside Willem II - yet to win a league home match this season, so there is bound to be some level of apprehension among the supporters.

NEC Eredivisie form:

NEC form (all competitions):

PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie form:

PSV Eindhoven form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Marcel van Dorst / EYE4IMAGES / DeFodi Images

Emre Mor (groin) and Bram Nuytinck (ankle) have both been sidelined since September and remain unavailable for NEC.

Perr Schuurs is a doubt for this weekend after missing the win over Utrecht, while Dennis Geiger is still regaining full fitness.

Bryan Linssen has scored or assisted in each of his side’s last four meetings with PSV, and the veteran forward will be aiming to make an impact once again.

Ex-NEC player Sami Ouaissa will not feature against his former club due to a muscle problem that has hampered his debut campaign in Eindhoven.

Long-term absentees Adamo Nagalo, Jerdy Schouten and Alassane Plea are all still a long way from returning to action.

Meanwhile, Paul Wanner is set to make his comeback after the November international break, but Saturday’s clash is expected to come too soon for the Austrian.

NEC possible starting lineup:

Crettaz; Bras, Kaplan, Fonville; Kers, Nejasmic, Lebreton, Bakker; Chery, Tadic; Linssen

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Kostic, Obispo, Geertruida, Dest; Mauro Jr, Mijnans, Sano; Van Bommel, Til, Bajraktarevic

We say: NEC 2-3 PSV Eindhoven

The last four meetings between PSV and NEC have produced a combined 24 goals, and all the evidence points to another entertaining encounter on Saturday.

PSV have shown vulnerability away from home at times, while NEC have yet to hit their stride in front of their own fans. Nevertheless, we expect PSV’s attacking threat to edge a high-scoring contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.