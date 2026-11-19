Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table on 30 points, three points behind the leaders Barcelona, and Jose Mourinho's side have been victorious in their last eight games in all competitions.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of the game with Celta, who sit in 11th position in Spain's top flight.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury earlier this year, but the Brazil international has stepped up his recovery and is working towards being available at the start of 2027.

Ferland Mendy

© Imago / SOPA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy is still dealing with a long-term thigh problem, and the Frenchman may not be available for selection until the final stages of 2026.

Raul Asencio

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Leg

Possible return date: Unknown

Asencio recently underwent an operation on a stress fracture in his leg, and the centre-back is expected to be on the sidelines until the start of 2027.

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Leg

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Celta Vigo)

Bernardo needs to be assessed ahead of the clash with Celta, having pulled out of the Portugal squad during the international break due to an injury problem.

© Imago / Alterphotos

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Celta Vigo)

Tchouameni did not play for France during the international break due to a groin problem, and he therefore needs to be assessed ahead of this contest.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players banned for this match, with Vinicius Junior available again after serving his domestic suspension.