Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Celta Vigo on Saturday.
Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table on 30 points, three points behind the leaders Barcelona, and Jose Mourinho's side have been victorious in their last eight games in all competitions.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of the game with Celta, who sit in 11th position in Spain's top flight.
Rodrygo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury earlier this year, but the Brazil international has stepped up his recovery and is working towards being available at the start of 2027.
Ferland Mendy
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
Mendy is still dealing with a long-term thigh problem, and the Frenchman may not be available for selection until the final stages of 2026.
Raul Asencio
Status: Out
Type of injury: Leg
Possible return date: Unknown
Asencio recently underwent an operation on a stress fracture in his leg, and the centre-back is expected to be on the sidelines until the start of 2027.
Bernardo Silva
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Leg
Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Celta Vigo)
Bernardo needs to be assessed ahead of the clash with Celta, having pulled out of the Portugal squad during the international break due to an injury problem.
Aurelien Tchouameni
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Groin
Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Celta Vigo)
Tchouameni did not play for France during the international break due to a groin problem, and he therefore needs to be assessed ahead of this contest.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Real Madrid have no players banned for this match, with Vinicius Junior available again after serving his domestic suspension.