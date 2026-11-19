Manchester United will continue their Premier League campaign against Liverpool on Sunday.

The Red Devils are currently 18th in the Premier League table, picking up eight points from their opening 10 matches of the 2026-27 campaign.

The match will mark Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge of Man United.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Liverpool, who are fourth in the division on 18 points.

Manuel Ugarte

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Ugarte suffered a serious knee injury while representing Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder is out for a significant period of time.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hip

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Liverpool)

Rashford has missed the team's last five matches due to a hip issue, but the Englishman could be back in the squad against Liverpool.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Baleba remains on the sidelines due to the hamstring injury that he suffered in the team's Champions League clash with Roma, and it is unclear when the midfielder will return.

Luke Shaw

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates/Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Liverpool)

Shaw has been absent since October due to an unspecified issue, but the defender has a chance of being available for selection against Liverpool.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Shin

Possible return date: Unknown

Sesko is dealing with a recurrence of a shin injury that he initially suffered at the end of last season, and the striker could allegedly be missing until the start of 2027.

Harry Maguire

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Liverpool)

Maguire needs to be assessed ahead of this match, having suffered a back injury during the team's clash with Aston Villa last time out.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no suspension issues for their clash against Liverpool, with Lisandro Martinez available again after missing the game with Villa last time out.