Chelsea’s start to the season under Xabi Alonso has been marked by a contradiction that is hard to ignore: while the attack is posting impressive numbers and places the team among the most productive in the Premier League, the defensive system is far from offering the same security.

Chelsea score goals regularly, but also struggle to stop opponents from hitting the net. The result is an unbalanced team that is still looking for an identity capable of sustaining its ambitions in the competition.

After ten games, Chelsea sit fifth with 16 points, from five wins, one draw and four defeats. They have scored 19 goals, the third-best attack in the league, but conceded 16, the seventh-worst defence. The difference between the two areas helps explain why the team still cannot turn its attacking potential into a more consistent campaign.

There is no clear indication yet on whether the club will return to the market in January. The board were very active in the last window, investing more than £340m (€400m) on signings while raising an even larger sum from player sales. The financial balance of the movements was positive, but that does not mean the squad is complete.

Chelsea still have important gaps, some of them highlighted precisely by the difficulties of the first few months of the season. If they decide to make use of the winter window, the London club do not necessarily need another overhaul. Three positions, however, deserve special attention and could receive targeted reinforcements capable of raising the team’s competitive level.

Chelsea need a reliable defender to bring security to the back line

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The defence has been Chelsea’s main problem. More than the number of goals conceded, it is the way they happen that is worrying: individual errors, positioning difficulties and a disorganisation that repeats from game to game. The unit lacks a player capable of giving his team-mates security and offering consistency in a team that often allows opponents dangerous situations.

Wesley Fofana has accumulated errors, while Levi Colwill is going through a very negative start to the season. Maxence Lacroix, signed in the last window, has also yet to convince and justify the expectation placed on his arrival. The picture makes it clear that Alonso needs more reliable alternatives to organise the defensive line.

In that context, signing an experienced centre-back, capable of playing in different positions in defence, would be especially interesting. It is not just a matter of adding another name to the squad, but of finding someone who can take responsibility, guide his team-mates and offer tactical solutions to the manager.

Jules Kounde is an example of a profile that could meet that need. The Frenchman has been linked with Chelsea in recent days and faces an uncertain future at Barcelona. Alongside his experience at the highest level, his versatility to play both in the centre and on the right of defence would be an advantage. In a squad that needs more stability, a player of this profile would be an important addition.

A midfielder to share the load with Caicedo

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Midfield also deserves attention, especially given the way Chelsea ended the last transfer window. The departure of Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City, in a deal that brought in more than £119m (€140m), left a considerable gap on the very last day of the window.

The London club ended a financially busy window without finding a worthy replacement, or at least someone capable of filling part of the Argentine’s importance.

The attempt to sign Lamine Camara was never completed. Chelsea came very close to agreeing a deal in the final hours of the window, but negotiations with Monaco collapsed. As a result, Moises Caicedo remained the main reference in the area, carrying even greater responsibility in building and sustaining the midfield.

The problem is that the Ecuadorian has had physical issues at the start of the season and is not always available. When he plays, he shows the quality to protect the defence and balance the team. The question is finding someone who can share those duties with him.

Valentin Barco appears as an interesting alternative because of his talent, but there is still a gap between recognising his potential and handing him such a big responsibility in the Premier League. The Argentine has not been used much, which also makes it difficult to judge whether he is ready for a bigger role.

Romeo Lavia, for his part, has been a pleasant surprise. The Belgian has the quality to perform the role and has managed a run of games, which is important given the physical problems that marked his last seasons. Even so, his injury history prevents Chelsea from treating his availability as a certainty.

Jordan Henderson offers experience and has appeared as another alternative, but at 36 it would not be reasonable to expect the Englishman to permanently solve the area’s shortcomings.

A good-level midfielder, with the physical capacity and quality to play alongside Caicedo, would give the manager more options and prevent the team’s performance from depending so much on the Ecuadorian’s presence.

A centre-forward to provide another option to Joao Pedro

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The third need is at the head of the attack. Joao Pedro is an essential piece for Alonso, but Chelsea need a more reliable alternative for the moments when the Brazilian is unavailable. The striker’s recent injury again exposed an issue that was already showing in the manager’s choices: the difficulty of finding another player capable of taking on the role with similar confidence.

Danny Welbeck was signed precisely to offer that option. The Englishman did score in the Carabao Cup, but has received few opportunities in the Premier League. Even with Joao Pedro recently sidelined by injury, Alonso turned little to the experienced centre-forward, which raises doubts about how much he is really in plans for more frequent involvement.

It is possible to question whether age weighs in this assessment or whether Welbeck’s style does not exactly match what the Spanish manager is looking for in the position. Whatever the explanation, the fact is that the veteran has yet to establish himself as a reliable alternative to the Brazilian.

Emanuel Emegha also does not appear, at least at the moment, to be the solution Chelsea are looking for. The squad lacks a penalty-box centre-forward who can offer physical presence, attack the last line and turn the chances created by the team into goals. Someone who does not necessarily have to compete with Joao Pedro for a starting place, but who is able to replace him without a significant drop in performance.