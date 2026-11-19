Real Madrid will aim to post a ninth straight win in all competitions when they resume their La Liga campaign at home to Celta Vigo on Saturday night.

Jose Mourinho's side have serious momentum heading towards a period which will see them play eight times before the winter break in Spain halts the season.

Match preview

There were serious questions asked of Real Madrid following their defeat to Atletico Madrid before the September/October international break, but the response from Mourinho's side to the loss in the Madrid derby has been seriously impressive.

Indeed, Los Blancos have won each of their last eight games in all competitions, including their last five in the league, which has allowed them to sit firmly in the title hunt.

Real Madrid have a record of 10 wins and two draws from their 12 league matches this season, with 30 points leaving them second in the La Liga table, only three points behind the leaders Barcelona, who had been threatening to run away with it earlier this season.

Los Blancos actually have the joint-best defensive record in La Liga this season with only 10 conceded - the same as both Celta and Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid will have revenge on their minds in this weekend's contest, having suffered a stunning 2-0 defeat to Celta in the corresponding match at Bernabeu last term.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

The victory for Celta at Bernabeu last season proved to be their first win over Real Madrid since January 2017, while it was their first league success against Los Blancos since May 2014, with this fixture dominated by the capital giants throughout history.

Celta have been solid defensively this season but have found it incredibly difficult down the other end of the field, netting only 10 times in 12 league matches, which is among the worst attacking records in the division at this stage of proceedings.

That said, Claudio Giraldez's side did manage to put five unanswered goals past Salamanca in the first round of the Copa del Rey on November 13.

Celta's last league match ended in a goalless draw with Levante on November 8, and they currently sit 11th in the table, boasting a record of two wins, seven draws and three defeats.

The Sky Blues are also playing in the Europa League this season, currently sitting 27th in the overall table, picking up three points from their first four games of the campaign.

Real Madrid La Liga form:

Real Madrid form (all competitions):

Celta Vigo La Liga form:

Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Alterphotos

Real Madrid have been boosted by the news that Aurelien Tchouameni and Bernardo Silva are both back in training ahead of this match.

Tchouameni pulled out of the latest France squad with a groin issue, while Bernardo left Portugal duty early due to an injury problem - both are seen as fit for this match at this stage, although it is unlikely that either will be in the starting side.

The returning Vinicius Junior - back from a domestic suspension - is set to feature down the left, with Yan Diomande, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe potentially also all starting.

However, Rodrygo (knee), Raul Asencio (leg) and Ferland Mendy (hip) are still unavailable for the capital giants.

As for Celta, all of Ilaix Moriba (knee), Manuel Sanchez (hamstring), Alvaro Nunez (groin), Borja Iglesias (calf), Carl Starfelt (hamstring), Miguel Roman (knee) and Jones El-Abdellaoui (knee) are regarded as doubts at this stage of proceedings.

Ferran Jutgla scored twice against Salamanca in the Copa del Rey last time out, but it is expected that Pablo Duran will be given the nod down the middle.

There is also likely to be a position in the side for the experienced Iago Aspas, who has scored five career goals against Real Madrid.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Guler; Diomande, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Rodriguez, Caceres, Alonso; Rueda, Antanon, Burcio, Carreira; Aspas, Duran, Swedberg

We say: Real Madrid 3-1 Celta Vigo

Celta are capable of making this a tricky match for Real Madrid, but we are expecting Mourinho's side to pick up another valuable three points on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.