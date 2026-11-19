Aiming to avoid back-to-back league defeats, Plymouth Argyle welcome Peterborough United to Home Park for a League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Pilgrims were dispatched at the base of title-chasing Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, whereas Posh are in the midst of an on-field crisis despite a recent managerial change.

Match preview

After missing out on the League One playoffs on the final day of last season, Plymouth Argyle are desperate to crash the top-six conversation this time around, however, a recent result certainly brought supporters back down to Earth.

The Pilgrims were enjoying a four-game unbeaten run (W3 D1) across all competitions before a harrowing afternoon at Hillsborough last weekend, when goals from Billy Mitchell, Davis Keillor-Dunn and Di'Shon Bernard secured a comfortable success for Sheffield Wednesday.

Now looking to dodge consecutive defeats, Tom Cleverley's side are currently occupying sixth position in the League One table, just six points behind pacesetters Huddersfield Town and Stockport County in first and second respectively.

The Devonshire outfit are unbeaten across their past three home matches against Reading (0-0), Alvechurch (4-0) and Swindon Town (2-1) in all competitions, however, Plymouth have actually collected more points away from Home Park this season.

The summer departure of fans' favourite Lorent Tolaj to Bristol City has increased the goalscoring burden on Canadian marksman Aribim Pepple, who has netted on five occasions in League One during 2026-27.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

In April 2025, Peterborough United experienced one of the proudest days in their humble history, beating a record-breaking Birmingham City side at Wembley Stadium to earn consecutive EFL Trophy crowns.

Eighteen months on, the Posh are enduring a severe fall from grace, with club chairman Darragh MacAnthony admitting that his side are not performing anywhere near the levels expected at the moment.

The form table strongly supports MacAnthony's argument, with Peterborough losing each of their past four competitive matches without finding the net, suffering embarrassing losses to Reading (0-5) and Luton Town (0-3) since the start of November.

Winning just two of his opening nine games in charge, head coach Robbie Savage has failed to turn the tide at Weston Homes Stadium as of yet, with Saturday's visitors sitting in 22nd spot in the League One rankings.

Looking on the positive side, an unexpected victory in Devon could take Posh out of the relegation zone this weekend, with Peterborough victorious on their most recent trip to Plymouth in September 2025.

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

Peterborough United League One form:

Peterborough United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Plymouth will be without the services of defender Alex Mitchell, who remains sidelined due to an unspecified muscular injury.

The absence of the 25-year-old adds to the Pilgrims' backline issues, with Spaniard Julio Pleguezuelo unavailable because of a calf problem.

As a result, Wes Harding, Mathias Ross and Alex Hatridge are the hosts' only centre-back options for Saturday's clash.

Tom O'Connor injury-plagued 2026 continued earlier this week, with Peterborough's Irish defender picking up another hamstring injury in the loss at Luton.

The 27-year-old is set to be sidelined for up to six weeks, joining youngster Lucca Mendonca in the medical room.

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Harding, Ross, Hartridge; Curtis, Boateng, White, MacKenzie; Amaechi, Ibrahim; Evans

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Dornelly, Hughes, Feeney, Mills; Kelly, Garbett; Shofowoke, Williams, Khela; Leonard

We say: Plymouth Argyle 2-0 Peterborough United

After the disappointment of defeat by Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, Plymouth are now presented with a great opportunity to respond at Home Park.

In the midst of crises on the pitch and in the medical room, Peterborough are hurtling towards a fifth consecutive loss in all competitions.

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